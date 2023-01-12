F2 Logistics announces departure of 6 players ahead of new PVL season

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics welcomed a new head coach in Regine Diego but bid farewell to Tin Tiamzon, Dzi Gervacio, and four other players ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League season.

Hours before introducing Diego, the Cargo Movers announced the departure of six players including Des Clemente, Chloe Cortez, Alex Cabanos, and Rem Cailing.

“Representing us in front of thousands of people is never an easy job and it will never be, but because of your courage, wisdom, passion and your love for this team, for this family, you made each match a memorable one,” the team wrote. “You have inspired people through your skills and character. Thank you for being part of F2.”

“Tin, Lourdes, Alex, Chloe, Rem, and Dzi, life may have led you to take on a different challenge, but we have no doubts that you will do more than well because there will always be an F2 Cargo Mover in you. Good luck on your next move! Keep on moving,” the Cargo Movers added.

Clemente was seen wearing a Petro Gazz shirt in a team picture with coach Oliver Almadro, while Tiamzon, Gervacio, and Cailing have yet to share what’s next in their respective careers.

Cabanos and Cortez announced their retirement in September last year and on January 5, respectively.

Tiamzon played for F2 Logistics for five years, joining the club in 2017 when it was with the defunct Philippine Superliga. Clemente spent the last four years with the Cargo Movers, while Cabanos joined the team in 2019 before calling it a career before the 2022 Reinforced Conference.

Gervacio, Cortez, and Cailing played in F2 Logistics’ first PVL season with their team placing sixth in the Open Conference, skipping the Invitationals, and finishing fifth in the Reinforced tournament.

Following the announcement of a new coach in Diego, and the departure of six players, the Cargo Movers are expected to announce their new recruits in the coming days.

