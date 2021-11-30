Face of Bengal season 2 opens entry

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Face of Bengal Season 2’ (2022) had its formal launch recently in the presence of Pandit Mallar Ghosh, film Director Sujit Guha and model Paromita Bannerjee.

After the grand success of the 1st season in the presence of Tollywood Diva Rituparna Sengupta and political personality Madan Mitra, ‘Face of Bengal Season 2’ is all set to provide yet another and much bigger platform to its contestants. Entry opens from 1st December 2021 and the Grand Finale of Season 2 will be held in the month of April 2022. Organizers Avijit Dey and Mohua Ray are keeping their fingers cross to surprise Kolkata with a memorable Beauty Pageant that the city will be proud of.