November 30, 2021

Face of Bengal season 2 opens entry

9 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Face of Bengal Season 2’ (2022) had its formal launch recently in the presence of Pandit Mallar Ghosh, film Director Sujit Guha and model Paromita Bannerjee.
After the grand success of the 1st season in the presence of Tollywood Diva Rituparna Sengupta and political personality Madan Mitra, ‘Face of Bengal Season 2’ is all set to provide yet another and much bigger platform to its contestants. Entry opens from 1st December 2021 and the Grand Finale of Season 2 will be held in the month of April 2022. Organizers Avijit Dey and Mohua Ray are keeping their fingers cross to surprise Kolkata with a memorable Beauty Pageant that the city will be proud of.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Face of Bengal season 2 opens entry

9 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Kolkata Metro: Chandi and Urbi will come up, the song of Metro project in Boubazar is now ‘In the middle of life’!

10 mins ago admin

Weather Update: Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains from Friday

16 mins ago admin

Shah Rukh Khan: Don’t know Hindi, this person from Tanzania is now viral

58 mins ago admin

Weather News Today: Forecast of rain again, the possibility of heavy rain in some districts?

1 hour ago admin