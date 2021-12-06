December 6, 2021

FAFDA partners with Instagram in its 2nd edition

Films and Frames Digital Film Awards (FAFDA) was co-founded by Neil Roy and Tanmoy Bannerjee. After its grand success in the 1st edition, FAFDA is back with a bang with its 2nd edition this year, partnering with Instagram for first ever Digital Film Awards. The main objective of FAFDA Award is to provide a virtual platform for regional film awards across all digital media, recognizing excellence and rewarding artistic and technical merit in the Bengali Film Industry.
This idea was conceived during the pandemic at around summer 2020, which forced the industry into isolation, as a result of which the entire award show was shot indoors by either the artists themselves or by the FAFDA crew. This award show is partnered by Instagram this year and will have the entire film industry involved in it. Viewers will also have an engaging experience through online voting on the People’s Choice Awards, apart from those chosen by the eminent panelists. The award show is done in short video format (reels) in the Instagram app of various artists, that will give viewers the unique ‘at home’ (AH) experience of virtual award show by harnessing the power of social and digital media platforms.
In the formal announcement event of FAFDA 2nd edition at Novotel recently, the Red Carpet was graced by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Tonusree, Subhosree, Raja Chanda, Bickram Ghosh , Jeet Ganguly and other stalwarts of the industry along with renowned playback singer Jubin Nautiyal.

