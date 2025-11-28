Falcon Tech Robotics LLC and Hypermedia FZ-LLC Partner for 360 Odigo Robot Deployment, Driving Kody Technolab's Dominance in Middle East Robotics

Falcon Tech Robotics LLC (“Falcon Tech“), a leading provider of AI-powered robotic solutions and the UAE-based joint venture of Kody Technolab Ltd, today announced a landmark partnership with Hypermedia FZ-LLC (“Hypermedia“), a premier innovative Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) company based in the UAE. The two entities have reached an agreement to collaborate on the implementation and deployment of 360 Odigo Robots across Hypermedia’s extensive network of 30 malls and the Dubai Expo site.

Odigo joins Hypermedia’s DOOH network

This partnership marks a significant stride in infusing advanced AI robotics into the DOOH advertising sector, and underscores how rapidly Kody Technolab Ltd is advancing in AI and robotics. Back-to-back large-scale Odigo orders in the region – first with LuLu Group International and now with Hypermedia – signal accelerating global demand for Kody Technolab’s robotic solutions. A deployment of this magnitude, combined with the recent agreement for 290 Odigo units with LuLu Group International, takes the total count of Odigo robot orders past 600 units across the UAE for November 2025. This combined operational scale positions Kody Technolab Ltd as the preferred global partner for advanced robotic ecosystems.

Under this strategic agreement, Falcon Tech Robotics will deploy its advanced advertising and guiding robots, Odigo, across the 30 Hypermedia-managed malls (with 12 robots planned per mall), including high-profile locations such as Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Yas Mall, Burjuman and more, and at the key exhibition location of the Dubai Expo site.

Developed and perfected by Kody Technolab Ltd, Odigo is an AI-powered advertising and guiding robot that brings DOOH to life for Hypermedia. Hypermedia can now deliver moving, programmable ad inventory to its clients that can be targeted by floor, zone, time of day, and more. All Odigo robots are controlled via a centralized dashboard that will let Hypermedia schedule, update, and segment campaigns in real time, while granular analytics on ad impressions, ad interactions, and navigation journeys give advertisers clear, actionable insight into performance and ROI.

“This partnership with Hypermedia FZ-LLC, a key player in the UAE’s media and advertising landscape, marks another major milestone for Falcon Tech Robotics and a strong endorsement of Kody Technolab Ltd’s robotics innovation,” said Manav Patel, Managing Director, Kody Technolab Limited. “A deployment of this scale signals growing international confidence in the technology engineered at Kody Technolab, and we are proud to bring these capabilities to the UAE, further strengthening our presence in the experiential marketing sector.”

Falcon Tech Robotics LLC will oversee the entire deployment, reinforcing Kody Technolab Ltd’s growth momentum in international markets as a globally recognized creator of advanced robotic solutions.

About Kody Technolab Ltd

Kody Technolab Ltd is a leading technology company specializing in advanced robotics and AI-driven automation for commercial, retail, and industrial environments. With expertise in software engineering, autonomous navigation, and intelligent systems design, Kody Technolab Ltd develops scalable robotic platforms that power major deployments across the Middle East and Asia.

About Falcon Tech Robotics LLC

Falcon Tech Robotics is a UAE-based joint venture between Kody Technolab Ltd and Platinum Group for Businessmen Services LLC, dedicated to accelerating robotics adoption across the Middle East. The company deploys advanced AI-driven service and robots powered by Kody Technolab Ltd’s proprietary technology and supported by Platinum Group’s regional market presence.

About Hypermedia FZ-LLC

Hypermedia FZ-LLC, a subsidiary of W Group, is a premier innovative Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) company based in the UAE. Known as “Creators of Impact,” Hypermedia specializes in delivering high-impact advertising campaigns across a vast network of prime locations, leveraging innovation to connect brands with audiences effectively.