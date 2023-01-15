Fans endure hard trek to coronation

BOCAUE—Leah Francisco had to use her smartphone’s magnifying app just to clearly see Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee knock down some free throws.

Not that she minds. This is, after all, the finalé of what has been an interesting Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup title series with a seemingly untouchable guest team in Bay Area.

“Even if this feels like you’re watching ants … the crowd’s reaction is already a treat in itself,” she told the Inquirer from her Section 121 seat, which is just eight rows from the edge of the cavernous Philippine Arena’s inner walls.

“The hike, the walk from the parking lot, the rain, the humidity—it was all worth it,” added the 35-year-old San Jose del Monte City resident, who was accompanied by husband Mjay, a Gin Kings faithful who traces his allegiance to Vergel Meneses’ stint with the franchise.

“It’s giving me chills whenever I hear the crowd roar,” Francisco said as he clutched his son, three-year-old Lanze Danielle who was watching his first-ever PBA game.

Sunday’s culmination of the midseason showcase served as the coronation for the crowd darlings, who captured their 15th PBA title overall.

People from all walks of life composed the final count of 54,589 fans, which reset the old mark set on Oct. 27, 2017 when Ginebra beat Meralco in a winner-take-all for the Governors’ Cup before 54,086 screaming souls. INQ

