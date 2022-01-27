January 27, 2022

FIFA FIFPro World 11 is all set to felicitate the Best Footballer in the world

22 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The FIFA FIFPro World 11, is a joint award hosted by FIFA (World Football Body) and FIFPro (World Players Union) to felicitate the best 11 footballers of the world.

Professional footballers from around the world vote for 3 best goalkeepers (3 positions are awarded here because there is 1 Gk in an 11 as compared to 10 outfield players) 4 defenders, 3 midfielders and 3 forwards. Footballers can vote for any footballer they want to and the players with the highest numbers of votes are awarded at the gala event which takes place in Zurich.

Players casting their votes

India FPAI, being permanent members of FIFPro conducts the voting with all the ISL and I league clubs. Every year the FPAI visits different clubs playing in the ISL and I League so that the members can cast their votes for their favourite stars. This activity is thoroughly enjoyed by the players and it gives the association a chance to interact with its members also. Although for the past two years the voting procedure has been strictly online due to the pandemic situation the players have always been very vocal about going back to the original ballot form.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

Piyush Goyel addresses a special MCCI E-Session

1 day ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar are delivering its award-winning delicacies at the doorstep to celebrate this Republic Day

2 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Christmas High Tea at Pancham er Adday

4 weeks ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lakshmir Vandar || Change the rules to get money for the Lakshi Bhandar project! Learn new application instructions …

6 mins ago admin

FIFA FIFPro World 11 is all set to felicitate the Best Footballer in the world

22 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Sewing from driving! Training Camp for Women Self Reliance Kolkata Municipality – News18 Bangla

50 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee: He will be the one to look after the organization, to whom will the MPs and MLAs complain? Mamata informed

52 mins ago admin

Antibiotic Effect in Patients || Eating a handful of antibiotics for fever and cold? Which antibiotics are at risk? Learn …

1 hour ago admin