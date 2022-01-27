FIFA FIFPro World 11 is all set to felicitate the Best Footballer in the world

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The FIFA FIFPro World 11, is a joint award hosted by FIFA (World Football Body) and FIFPro (World Players Union) to felicitate the best 11 footballers of the world.

Professional footballers from around the world vote for 3 best goalkeepers (3 positions are awarded here because there is 1 Gk in an 11 as compared to 10 outfield players) 4 defenders, 3 midfielders and 3 forwards. Footballers can vote for any footballer they want to and the players with the highest numbers of votes are awarded at the gala event which takes place in Zurich.

Players casting their votes

India FPAI, being permanent members of FIFPro conducts the voting with all the ISL and I league clubs. Every year the FPAI visits different clubs playing in the ISL and I League so that the members can cast their votes for their favourite stars. This activity is thoroughly enjoyed by the players and it gives the association a chance to interact with its members also. Although for the past two years the voting procedure has been strictly online due to the pandemic situation the players have always been very vocal about going back to the original ballot form.