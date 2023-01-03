Fil-Am teen takes clubhouse stroke play lead

admin
35Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 6 Second


Filipino-American teen Jaden Dumdumaya held sway in conditions made tougher by intermittent rains on Tuesday, shooting a level par-71 for a one-stroke clubhouse lead after darkness halted play in the first round of the National Stroke Play Championship at Riviera’s Langer layout.

A total of 34 players were left stranded on the course, with Filipino-British Enrique Dimayuga and Carl Corpus shooting 72s to tag at the coattails of the 16-year-old Dumdamaya even as defending champion Kristoffer Arevalo opened with a 77 to be six adrift.

In women’s play, defending champion Mafy Singson scored a 74 to share the lead with Junia Gabasa, with former champion Lois Kaye Go firing a 76.

Dimayuga couldn’t sustain a hot start that had him going two-under after six holes and was at three-under after 15, dropping four strokes in the closing three holes, including a double-bogey 6 on the tough-as-nails 18th.

And while Dimayuga sputtered, Dumdumaya, who has committed to play for University of Southern California in the US NCAA starting this year, birdied the par-3 17th to salvage his even-par card.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories