Filipinas drawn with Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Pakistan in Olympic football qualifiers

Women’s Football Olympic Qualifying Tournament Draw.

MANILA, Philippines–The Philippines on Thursday was drawn in Group E for the first round of the Women’s Football Olympic Qualifying Tournament which starts in April.

The Filipinas will be joined by Hong Kong, Tajikistan and Pakistan following a draw ceremony held at the offices of the Asian Football Confederation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Winners from all seven groups will advance to the second round of qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Asian Cup champion China, South Korea, Australia, Japan and North Korea were given direct slots to the second round set in October.

The three group winners and the best runner-up team progress to the third round where the two Olympic slots will be determined in a pair of two-legged playoffs.

The initial phase of qualifiers will also serve as part of the Filipinas’ preparation for the Fifa Women’s World Cup slated July.

