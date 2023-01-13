Filipino imports put on a show as Asia All-Stars beat B.League Rising stars

MANILA, Philippines—The Filipino-powered Asia All-Stars came out victorious against the B.League Rising Stars, 118-114, in the Japan B.League All-Star Game at Adastria Mito Arena Friday night.

Matthew Wright led all Filipino imports for Asia All-Stars with a near double-double of 14 points and nine rebounds, sinking two triples in the process.

Altiri Chiba’s Kobe Paras also balled out, tallying 12 points and nine boards while Nagoya’s Bobby Ray Parks Jr. nabbed 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Shiga Lakes’s Kiefer Ravena may have just finished with eight markers but he said his main focus was not on scoring but on entertaining the fans in attendance.

The Asia All-Stars are having a blast 🤩 Take a look at some of the best moments on the bench from the first half 🤣#bleague Posted by B.LEAGUE（Japan Professional Basketball League） on Friday, January 13, 2023

“I had so much fun tonight, I hope everybody who watched really enjoyed it,” said the former NLEX cager, who played with his brother Thirdy.

Fellow former PBA gunner and Nagasaki Velca’s Jordan Heading, who also participated in the league’s Skills challenge, sizzled from beyond the arc with three three-point bombs for 11 markers.

Levanga Hokkaido’s Dwight Ramos, however, did not play for Asia All-Stars due to suspension for not playing their January 18 game against Utsonomiya Brex due to his injury.

Wang Weijia, an Asian import from China playing for the Akita Northern Happinets, led the Asia All-Stars with 18 points, seven rebounds and three dimes.

Leading the Japanese Rising Stars, meanwhile, was Taiki Okada who finished with a game-high 26 points, punching eight shots from beyond the arc out of 16 attempts.

Read Next