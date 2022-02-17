February 17, 2022

Fire-rated door hardware from Hafele

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The event of fire is on the rise nowadays making it absolutely necessary to install fire-rated hardware.


Fire doors have two important functions in event of a fire; when closed they form a barrier to stop the spread of fire and when opened they provide a means of escape. A well-designed fire door, installed with the right kind of hardware, will delay the spread of fire and smoke without causing hindrance to the movement of people and goods.


Hafele recently launched its range of approved fire-rated door controllers, panic exit devices, hinges and door sealing systems that suit small to large heavy fire safety doors and have the strength to work in the event of an emergency. These fittings offer advanced technology along with sleek designs which make them beautiful as well as functional to meet the demands of any building design.

