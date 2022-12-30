Five dispute CSF trophy at Metro Turf

Five promising chargers dispute the Cool Summer Farms (CSF) Juvenile Stakes Saturday at Metro Manila Turf Club in Batangas as the racing season comes to an end. Coupled entries Jaguar and Deus Ex Machina, Secretary, Gintong Hari and Sartorial Elegance will dispute the top prize out of the P1 million pot over 1,400 meters in the race featuring offsprings of Cool Summer Farms stallions. CSF has been in involved in the horseracing industry for decades, and hosting this event is just one way for its owner, Joseph Dyhengco, to give back. All of the participants are being groomed to campaign in the Triple Crown in the future.
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
TAGS:
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
On-fire Luka nails another first as Mavs win No. 5
[ad_1] Dec 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba...
billige fodboldtrøjer 22020
billige fodboldtrøjer 72489.tryk på fodboldtrøjeLes Bleus har set lige så dominerende ud som nogensinde, fodboldtrøjer med tryk til børn og...
Malixi new leader after flawless 69
[ad_1] Rianne Malixi (photo above) zeroes in on a seventh title.—FILE PHOTO Fully adjusted to the conditions, Rianne Malixi on...
Jan. 6 transcripts detail numerous warning signs of potential for violence before Capitol attack
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — Transcripts of interviews with law enforcement officials released this week by the Jan. 6 committee reveal the...
Pele, regarded as the best footballer of all-time, succumbs after a long battle with cancer and leaves the world in mourning
[ad_1] FILE PHOTO: Pele – Brazil celebrates a goal Action Images via Reuters/File Photo Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player...
Stocks fall to end Wall Street’s worst year since 2008
[ad_1] Stocks slipped on Friday to end a brutal 2022 with a whimper, as Wall Street wrapped up its worst...
Average Rating