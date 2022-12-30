Five dispute CSF trophy at Metro Turf

Five promising chargers dispute the Cool Summer Farms (CSF) Juvenile Stakes Saturday at Metro Manila Turf Club in Batangas as the racing season comes to an end. Coupled entries Jaguar and Deus Ex Machina, Secretary, Gintong Hari and Sartorial Elegance will dispute the top prize out of the P1 million pot over 1,400 meters in the race featuring offsprings of Cool Summer Farms stallions. CSF has been in involved in the horseracing industry for decades, and hosting this event is just one way for its owner, Joseph Dyhengco, to give back. All of the participants are being groomed to campaign in the Triple Crown in the future.

