Focal Vestia loudspeaker line-up brings the noise

Music lovers are well catered for at this year’s CES show, with a whole host of new Hi-Fi separates being revealed alongside plenty of tasty speaker systems to go with them. Latest out the gate is Focal, with the five-model Vestia range. These top-tier loudspeakers cover all the bases: bookshelf, floorstanding, and the all-important centre channel for pulling double duty as a home cinema setup.

The new range is meant to be as easy on the eyes as it is on the ears, with styling inspired by Vesta and Hestia, Roman and Greek goddesses of the hearth and the home. Each one can be had with dark or light wood side panels, along with black or white leather effect on the front panels. The speaker drivers are then surrounded with metallic rings if you like to leave them on display, or they can be hidden behind fabric grilles (which are included with each speaker).

Custom designed stands let you tilt each speaker at a slight angle, in order to send sound straight to the listener’s lugholes.

Focal has used its Slatefiber driver cones, which are made from recycled carbon fibres, and the M-shaped dome tweeter. The latter was originally designed for in-car audio, but has been extensively redesigned to work in hi-fi loudspeakers, and makes it first appearance in a home product here. Two ports – one up front and another at the rear – help deliver a bass reflex sound profile that the firm promises will deliver a deeper soundstage.

The entire Vestia line-up is going on sale from January onwards. Customers can expect to pay £799/$599 per pair for the Vestia N°1 bookshelf speaker, £449/$699 for the Vestia Centre speaker, and £1799/£2399/£2599 / $1399/$1799/$2199 for the N°2, N°3 and N°4 floorstanders respectively. Each set of stands will set you back £299.