Fortis Hospital Mulund Expands Specialty Care With Launch of Dedicated Oncosciences & Gastrosciences Wing

Fortis Hospital, Mulund, today inaugurated Fortis Cancer Institute and the Institute of GastroSciences, a transformative expansion that underscores Fortis’ commitment to advancing comprehensive, patient-first healthcare. The new wing was inaugurated by acclaimed actor and cancer survivor Ms. Mahima Chaudhry, whose presence brought inspiration and hope to patients and caregivers alike. The inauguration ceremony brought together doctors, caregivers, and members of the community in a celebration of resilience and recovery.

Mahima Chaudhary and Fortis’ Dr Narayani, Dr Beri, Dr Dhabhar & Dr Rathod felicitate cancer warriors, at the inauguration of Institute of GastroSciences & Fortis Cancer Institute

The state-of-the-art new wing that houses the Fortis Cancer Institute and the Institute of GastroSciences, brings together cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, advanced treatment modalities, and an empathetic care environment. Designed for healing the body and mind, the space reflects Fortis Hospital Mulund’s vision to create an ecosystem where clinical excellence meets compassion, a hub of hope and healing for patients & families navigating complex health challenges.

Speaking about the specialized wing, Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said, “At Fortis, our mission is to continuously elevate the standard of care through innovation, integration, and compassion. The launch of the Fortis Cancer Institute and the Institute of GastroSciences at Mulund reflects our unwavering commitment to building centers of excellence that combine clinical depth with an environment of healing and hope. It is a reaffirmation of our vision to make advanced, ethical, and empathetic healthcare accessible to every patient.”

Fortis Cancer Institute will serve as a multidisciplinary hub integrating Medical, Surgical, and Radiation Oncology, along with advanced Genetic and Molecular Oncology, Palliative Care, and Digital Oncology Services. Patients will benefit from personalized therapies such as Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and robotic surgeries, supported by holistic programs including Psycho-Oncology, nutrition counselling, Yoga, and survivorship clinics. The department will be helmed by Dr. Boman Dhabhar, Director – Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Mulund, who said, “The Fortis Cancer Institute brings together the full spectrum of oncology services under one roof – from precision diagnostics and personalized therapies to supportive and rehabilitative care. By integrating medical, surgical, and radiation oncology with advanced molecular and genetic insights, we aim to deliver treatment that is not only effective but also compassionate. Our focus is on improving outcomes, enhancing quality of life, and supporting every patient through each stage of their cancer journey.”

Complementing it, the Institute of GastroSciences offers comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and management of gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic disorders. Equipped with advanced endoscopic and interventional technologies such as ERCP, EUS, capsule endoscopy, cholangioscopy, double-balloon enteroscopy, high-resolution manometry, shock wave lithotripsy, weight-loss (Bariatric) endoscopy, 3rd space endoscopy and therapeutic endoscopic resections, the department ensures a full spectrum of care – from early diagnosis to minimally invasive treatments.

The department will be helmed by Dr. Vipulroy Rathod, Director – Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital Mulund, who said, “The Institute of GastroSciences has been designed to offer comprehensive and minimally invasive solutions for patients with gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic conditions. With the integration of advanced technologies, we are able to diagnose and treat complex cases with greater precision and safety. Our focus is on early detection, precision intervention, and post-procedure recovery, ensuring that every patient receives holistic and evidence-based care.”

Reinforcing this sentiment, Dr. Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, added, “This new wing represents the evolution of Fortis Mulund as a true centre of excellence where clinical innovation, multidisciplinary collaboration, and human connection converge. Every element, from infrastructure to workflow, has been designed to deliver precision care with empathy. Our goal is not only to treat disease but to transform the patient experience ensuring that every individual who walks through our doors feels seen, supported, and empowered in their healing journey.”

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. S. Narayani, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Maharashtra, said, “Mumbai continues to lead the transformation in specialty care, and this new wing is a testament to Fortis’ leadership in clinical innovation. By bringing together two critical specialties-Oncology and Gastroenterology under one roof, we are ensuring comprehensive, continuum-based care. The facility embodies our patient-first philosophy, with design and services curated to support physical, emotional, and psychological well-being.”

During the event, actor Mahima Chaudhry toured the facility, interacted with doctors and patients, and spoke about her personal experience as a cancer survivor. She shared, “Standing here today, I feel deeply moved. Having personally experienced the emotional and physical challenges of cancer, I know how important early detection, compassionate care, and support, both physical & mental, are in the healing journey that is full of hope. What Fortis Mulund has created here is not just a hospital space, it’s a sanctuary of courage, comfort, and clinical excellence that gives patients and families hope.”

The new Fortis Cancer Institute and the Institute of GastroSciences symbolizes Fortis’ continued investment in innovation, empathy, and excellence. Built to foster a continuum of care model, it integrates diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and survivorship programs under one umbrella.

