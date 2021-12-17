FPAI’s member Israil Gurung gives Indian Football a new dimension

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Noted football sensation Israil Gurung, member of Football Players Association of India,(FPAI), has won the I-League with Churchill Brothers, had loan stints in Portuguese second division for Victoria De Guimaraes B when he was with FC Pune City playing in the ISL, has represented Mohammedan SC and Mohun Bagan as well . He is currently completing his AFC B football coaching license course.

Silently he is creating a revolution in the map of his native village of Jaigaon, in the Bengal-Bhutan border by encouraging young girls between the age group of 12-16 years to take on football along with their academics. Jaigon is a remote village with very little infrastructure; most families hail from lower economic strata. Amidst widespread apprehension among parents about allowing girls into the game, Israil Gurung has been working relentlessly against several odds to convince the parents that the game can be taken parallel along with the studies which can lead to a bright future. Most of the children here are school drop-outs because of their economic reasons and end up working as unskilled labourers. Ismail tries his level best to put them back to school so that they can come for regular practice, but it is always difficult because of the limited resources. Ismail is thankful to a few people who have been helping him for the past few years and now the FPAI has extended all their support.

Gurung has been training around 55 children in total, and has already sent four girls for trials with IWL clubs with the FPAI as their intermediary. One can hope that his efforts are able to take these girls to heights of success and give Indian football a new dimension. The corporate groups and government backing is the need of the hour for Israil to fuel his dream.