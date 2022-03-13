March 13, 2022

Free health checkup Camp organized by Fortis Hospital & Kidney Institute, on World Kidney Day

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti


More than 130 people participated in the Free Health Chekup Camp on World Kidney Day, organized by Fortis Hospital & Kidney Institute, RashBehari, for the dialysis patients of the hospital and the general public from the surrounding vicinity. BCM and HBA1C were conducted on dialysis patients while CBG, Blood Pressure, Weight checkups were conducted on the general public to mark the occasion.

The hospital also arranged a series of fun drawing activities for dialysis patients, gift hampers and free coupons for a dental check were also given to the patients.

The day was celebrated to raise awareness on the growing burden of kidney-related diseases and make people aware of the importance of early screening, diagnosis and timely intervention.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Upal Sengupta, Senior Consultant Nephrology Fortis Hospital, said that, people who are suffering from kidney-related issues can have a stable life through dialysis, but it is important for them to undergo regular health checkups. It is the duty of the doctors and healthcare institutes to spread awareness amongst the people and stress upon the importance of early intervention and timely treatment that can help reduce the burden of such diseases.

