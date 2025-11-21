CS Academy hosted its much-anticipated Entrepreneur Fete earlier this month across both its CBSE and International (Cambridge) streams at the Kovaipudur campus, transforming the school grounds into a vibrant marketplace brimming with creativity, energy, and enterprise.

A vibrant student-led fete with 56 stalls brought entrepreneurship to life at CS Academy, highlighting creativity, teamwork and practical business learning



The fete aimed to nurture budding entrepreneurs by providing students with a hands-on understanding of business planning, innovation, and financial literacy. Students from Grades 6 to A Levels (Cambridge) and Grades 7 to 12 (CBSE) showcased their entrepreneurial skills by conceptualizing and managing their own ventures.



A total of 56 student-run stalls were set up, featuring an impressive range of food, games, art, accessories, and crafts. Each stall reflected the creativity, teamwork, and initiative of its student team as they took charge of every aspect of their business, including planning, budgeting, marketing, and sales, under the guidance of their assigned mentors.



Parents played a special role as judges for the event, assessing the stalls based on rubrics shared in advance. The evaluation considered creativity, presentation, teamwork, and financial performance, giving students a realistic and rewarding experience of entrepreneurship.



The fete drew a tremendous turnout of parents and relatives, who came in large numbers to support the students and witness their innovative ideas in action. The festive atmosphere and the students’ enthusiasm made the day a memorable and inspiring experience for all.



“It was incredible to see children display such confidence, creativity, and responsibility,” shared a parent of a student participant. “This initiative not only taught them business skills but also instilled teamwork, financial awareness, and leadership, which are lessons far beyond the classroom.” Adding to the sentiment, the Head of the Commerce Department at CS Academy remarked, “Seeing our students turn ideas into real ventures was immensely fulfilling. Their energy and innovation truly brought the spirit of entrepreneurship alive on campus.”



