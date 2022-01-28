Gaurav Tekriwal introduces High Speed Vedic Maths to the world

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

India has not only gifted the world, Ayurveda and Yoga, Vedic Maths is also there which India has gifted which is amazing. With 16 sutras, one can solve mathematical problems in the branches of Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry and Calculus, that too 1500% faster through Vedic Maths.

Vedic Math Guru Gaurav Tekriwal authored his books, ‘Maths Sutras from around the world’s and ‘Maths Sutra – The Art of Indian Speed Calculation, published by Penguin Random House and Speed Calculation, both books have been gaining repute globally. The author and educator has successfully taken the age-old Vedic Maths System to over 4 million students.

Gaurav Tekriwal, the Founder-President of Vedic Maths Forum India has been teaching High-Speed Vedic Mental Mathematics skills over the past fifteen years, introducing students to the world’s fastest mental math system. His teachings through television programs on Tata Sky and Reliance Big TV platforms, DVDs and books have helped students in India, South Africa, United States, Australia, UAE, Ghana and Colombia.

His books aim at making the tricks and methods of Vedic Mental Math accessible to not just school students, but to people across professions to realize their goals by mastering numbers.



Joining Gaurav Tekriwal’s online classes or owning copy of his life-changing books will help mastering the art of numbers and thus Maths will not be a subject of fear any more but will be fun.