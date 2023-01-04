Ginebra comes back to stun Bay Area for 2-1 lead in PBA Finals

Justin Brownlee Ginebra PBA

Barangay Ginebra forward Justin Brownlee challenges the defense of Bay Area Dragons center Liu Chuanxing during Game 3 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at Mall of Asia Arena. PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines—Barangay Ginebra orchestrated its signature comeback late in the fourth quarter to stun Bay Area, 89-82, and grab a 2-1 lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Justin Brownlee shrugged off his shooting struggles while Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo and LA Tenorio made big plays in the final four minutes as the Gin Kings won despite trying to catch up for most of the contest in the resumption of the championship series.

Brownlee still came away with a game-high 34 points on 9-of-24 shooting from the field on top of 17 rebounds.

Thompson finished with 14 points, including the go-ahead basket, 81-79, with 1:27 remaining. He also collected 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Gin Kings trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before mounting a big rally in the final frame. Brownlee tied the game at 79 with 2:47 left.

Jamie Malonzo also came up big down the stretch for Ginebra, hitting a triple for an 84-79 cushion with under a minute to go in the game. He had 10 points and four rebounds.

Tenorio, who added eight points and four rebounds, sank a 3-pointer that cut the Dragons’ lead down to two, 79-77, at the 3:15 mark.

Ginebra goes for a commanding 3-1 advantage on Friday at the same venue.

