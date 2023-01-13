Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee granted Filipino citizenship

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra’s long-time import Justin Brownlee is now a Filipino citizen.
This is as President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos signed the law granting Brownlee Filipino citizenship on Jan. 12, a copy of which was released to the media by Senator Joel Villanueva.
Under Republic Act No. 11937, Brownlee will enjoy Philippine citizenship after he takes an oath of allegiance to the Philippines and secures a certificate of naturalization from the Bureau of Immigration.
As a naturalized Filipino citizen, Brownlee can join the national basketball team.
Brownlee is being eyed to serve Gilas Pilipinas in future international events, particularly the sixth and final window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers in February at Philippine Arena, where the Filipinos face Lebanon and Jordan.
Philippine Olympic Committee also said that Brownlee will likely lead the country’s men’s basketball team for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this May.
Brownlee, born in Georgia, United States, is a five-time PBA champion with the Gin Kings and a three-time winner of the PBA Best Import award.
He joins Ivory Coast native Ange Kouame and NBA star Jordan Clarkson in Gilas Pilipinas’ active pool of naturalized players.
RELATED STORIES
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
10 Dead, Many Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Truck On Nashik-Shirdi Highway
[ad_1] Home Maharashtra10 Dead, Many Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Truck On Nashik-Shirdi Highway As per preliminary reports,...
NBA: Heat get big night from Gabe Vincent in beating Bucks
[ad_1] Gabe Vincent #2 of the Miami Heat drives against Jevon Carter #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first...
KL Rahul Likely to Miss ODI, T20Is vs New Zealand Due to Marriage
[ad_1] Home SportsKL Rahul Likely to Miss ODI, T20Is vs New Zealand Due to Marriage – Report Ind vs NZ:...
A Day After Delhi Govt Approved Auto Fare Hike, Noida Auto Union Demands Fare Revision
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshA Day After Delhi Govt Approved Auto Fare Hike, Noida Auto Union Demands Fare Revision Noida Auto...
Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan’s Dance Moves After India Beat Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens Steals Show | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
[ad_1] Home SportsVirat Kohli, Ishan Kishan’s Dance Moves After India Beat Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens Steals Show | WATCH...
If You Are Travelling By IndiGo On Jan 14,15, You Might Face Problem In Web Check-In. Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessIf You Are Travelling By IndiGo On Jan 14,15, You Might Face Problem In Web Check-In. Here’s Why...
Average Rating