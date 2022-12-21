Glittering 6th CREDAI Bengal Realty Awards 2022 organized at the Taj Bengal

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The 6th edition of CREDAI Bengal Realty Awards, 2022, recently took place at the Taj Bengal, after a break of two years due to the pandemic. This is a prestigious annual award ceremony for real estate, instituted by CREDAI Bengal, the apex association of real estate developers based in Kolkata, which is a City Chapter affiliated to the national body for real estate developers, CREDAI.

The grand jury members of the award were Mr. Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Rajesh Agarwal, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji, Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Aloke Bhunia, CEO, Ascendas Firstspace Development Management Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Sonali Bhagwati, President, DPA, and Mr. Sanjay Chaturvedi, Founder and Director, Sanjay Chaturvedi Associates Advocates.

This year’s awards had twenty-four categories, for both completed and ongoing projects, with them being the Budget Housing Project upto 4 Lakh Sq. Ft. within the price range of 15 Lakhs to 50 lakhs, and above 4 Lakh Sq. Ft., with the price being the same, the Mid-segment Housing Project for upto 1 Lakh Sq. Ft., being 50 Lakhs to 1.5 Crores, 1 Lakh Sq. Ft. To 4 Lakh Sq. Ft. being the same price, along with above 4 Lakh Sq. Ft., with the price remaining the same. The Luxury Housing Project upto 1 Lakh Sq. Ft. with a price range of above 1.5 Crores, and above 1 Lakh Sq. Ft., with the price being the same, Commercial Projects upto 1.5 Lakh Sq. Ft., above 1.5 Lakh Sq. Ft., Villa Project, Ultra-Luxury Housing Project above 50,000 Sq. Ft. which ranges above 5 Crores, Marketing Promotional Campaign of the Year Best Marketing Campaign (Print / Digital / Outdoor), Customer Experiential Initiative of the Year (Experience Centre) and Best Brochure awards were some of the categories.

The nomination process was online and the eligibility criteria for participation in the awards stated that the organizations had to be members of CREDAI Bengal, with the nominated project being located in Kolkata or North 24 Parganas or South 24 Parganas.

Mr. Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal, said that the CREDAI Bengal Realty Awards started its journey eight years back to acknowledge and reward the efforts of real estate developers in Kolkata, which has grown into the most coveted, reliable and prestigious annual awards for real estate in Kolkata, and its peripheries, over the years.

The process for selection of the Winner was stringent, where great emphasis was given on the nominations process, where the documentation and paperwork towards establishing the veracity of the project was carried out meticulously. The shortlisting of projects was done on the basis of inspection at the construction sites, with a final grand jury round having a face-to-face interaction between the jurors and the participants, which went on to decide the winners through a formidable and transparent judging process, which was keenly contested by a cross-section of CREDAI Bengal members.