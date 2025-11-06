GlobalFoundries (GF) India successfully hosted the latest edition of its flagship technical conference, GF India TeknIka 2025, on November 6, 2025. At the heart of this year’s conference was GF’s proprietary India Foundry Connect Program, designed to accelerate the journey from design to manufacturing for India’s fabless semiconductor startups.



From L to R: Mr. Ashok Chandak, President IESA and SEMI India, Mr. Jitendra Chaddah (JC), MD & India Country Head, GF India, Mr. Kamal Khouri, SVP- Feature Rich CMOS Business, GF and Mr. Sanjeev Keskar, CEO Arvind Consultancy and IESA EC member



Building on the momentum from last year’s launch, the Foundry Connect Program continues to provide startups with access to GF’s advanced Product Design Kits (PDKs), GlobalShuttle™ Multi Project Wafer (MPW) fabrication, IP libraries, and engineering expertise. The program aligns closely with India’s Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, enabling eligible companies to fast-track their silicon innovations toward commercial manufacturing.



“GF’s decade-long presence in India reflects our deep commitment to the country’s semiconductor growth story. Through the Foundry Connect Program, we are enabling local startups and OEMs with scalable, reliable manufacturing tailored to their needs – from PDKs, IPs, shuttle for test chips to tapeout. Since its launch in 2024, the program has seen consistent growth in customer engagement. With government initiatives like the DLI scheme, GF will help companies move from design to silicon, empowering India’s fabless semiconductor ecosystem and driving faster product realization,” said Jitendra Chaddah (JC), MD & India Country Head, GF India.



GF India collaborates with IESA and SEMI India for TeknIka

To amplify the impact of TeknIka 2025, GF India has partnered with IESA and SEMI India, India’s premier industry body representing the semiconductor, electronics, and design ecosystem. Through this collaboration, GF India will engage IESA and SEMI India’s extensive network of fabless startups, academia, and industry stakeholders, inviting them to the conference to know more about GF technologies and benefit from the Foundry Connect Program.



“IESA and SEMI India have been at the forefront of uniting the semiconductor ecosystem — from startups and academia to global leaders — to foster meaningful collaboration and drive innovation with real-world impact,” said Ashok Chandak, President, IESA and SEMI India.

“We are delighted to collaborate with GlobalFoundries India for TeknIka 2025 and the India Foundry Connect Program, which directly complements India’s Design Linked Incentive (DLI) initiative and IESA’s Start Up Mitra Initiative. This partnership will accelerate the journey from design to silicon, strengthen the fabless startup ecosystem, and further India’s vision of becoming a global semiconductor design and manufacturing hub,” he added.



GF India TeknIka 2025 serves as a platform to showcase GF’s technology roadmap, foster collaboration with academia and customers, and strengthen ties with policy makers and industry bodies. The conference aims to catalyze innovation and build a robust local semiconductor ecosystem in India.