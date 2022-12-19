Gold-chomping archers highlight young potentials

Jathniel Caleb Fernandez has already bagged five archery gold medals in the ongoing Philippine Sports Commission-Batang Pinoy Games in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, and he’s aiming for more.

The nine-year-old from Baguio City can end up holding the most mints in these Games designed to discover the finest young athletes in a plethora of sports in today’s Olympic round finale.

“He trained for more than a year just to be here. He’s really eager to win it all,’’ said Randy Fernandez, the father of Jathniel Caleb, whose accurate shot-making showed a glimpse of his potential in bigger tournaments ahead.

Fernandez compiled 304 points in the 10 meters, 243 in the 15 m, 260 in the 20 m, 257 in the 30 m for a total of 1,064, sweeping all his five events on Monday at the San Ildefonso Central School.

“I hope to get that sixth gold,’’ said the third-grader from the Baguio Pines Family Learning Center who molded his skills under coach Alexis Requipo.

Unstoppable

Adrianna Jessie Magbojos of Sta. Rosa City likewise positioned herself in clinching a sixth gold and could join Fernandez as the most illustrious products in this edition of the Batang Pinoy.

Magbojos was unstoppable in the 10 m, 15 m, 20 m, 30 m and total.

Mico Villaran of Bacolod City emerged as another prized find, completing a treble in athletics by dominating the boys’ 110 m, 200 m and 400 m hurdles.

“My dream is to compete in the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games and other international tournaments as well,’’ said Villaran, who shifted his efforts to running after his failed bids to get enlisted in the school’s badminton and volleyball teams.

He clocked 15.17 seconds in the 110 m and 23.18 in the 200 m hurdles. Other winners on the track were Rafael Guinto of Olongapo City in the boys’ 5000 m (17:27.2) and Marjorie Ragudos of Pangasinan in the girls’ high jump (1.30m).

Maritanya Krogg made it two in a row in cycling by topping the girls’ individual time trial for 13-15 years old in 12:39.24. The 13-year-old from Caloocan City is angling for a triple-gold output in the road race on Tuesday after prevailing in the girls’ criterium.

—June Navarro INQ

