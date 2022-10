By Srija Sengupta : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem and violating Section 4 of the Competition Act.

The CCI also issued cease and desist order against Google, asking it to refrain from unfair business practices, and directed the tech giant to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.