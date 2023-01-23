Gopez, former golf and volley head, dies

Benigno “Benny” Gopez, the businessman who headed two national sports associations, passed away due to natural causes early Sunday morning at the age of 78.
The former president of the National Golf Association of the Philippines and the local volleyball federation, Gopez was also the man responsible for bringing the Mizuno sports line to the country with which he built his business empire.
An avid golfer, Gopez also helped stars like Cassius Casas, Carito Villaroman and Bong Lopez, among others while being credited for bringing the World Team Golf Championship to the country in 1996 held at Manila Southwoods and Sta. Elena.
It was also during Gopez’s reign as the volleyball head when the Philippines hosted the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) World Championship in 2000.
