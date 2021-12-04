Häfele launches HIX Bath Collection

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Every bathroom has its unique style which stems from the individuality of its user and communicates their lifestyle to the world. Häfele introduces the HIX Bath Collection, which embraces the thought of singularity while effortlessly adapting to diverse spaces, offering perfectly functional and elegantly designed bathrooms.

Defined by easy operation and minimalist design, the new bath collection by Häfele is all about the personal sense of style. Crafted with sophistication in mind, the products from this collection exhibit lines converging to form the most graceful curves. Customers can opt for a luxurious black matte-copper combination finish to give the bathroom a trendy and distinctive look or choose the everlasting chrome finish for a classy, refined and sophisticated effect. Häfele’s HIX Bath Collection covers all the basic product requirements of the bathroom and vanity area, from basin mixers and diverters to spouts and shower heads. Made entirely of brass, the products from this collection promises quality and long-lasting durability.