Har Har Mahadev’ Is 10 Years Of Love And Labour For Director Abhijeet Deshpande

By Srija Sengupta: The highly anticipated ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is only a few days from its Diwali release and this ZEE Studios film takes us closely through the in-depth relationship of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande. The legend Baji Prabhu Deshpande is associated with a paramount rearguard war, known as the ‘Battle of Pavankhind’ that facilitated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s pullout from the Panhala fort. However, in helping his king escape, the great Baji Prabhu Deshpande made the supreme sacrifice and attained martyrdom. This sacrifice highlights how tight Baji Prabhu Deshpande was with his King and the makers of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ primarily focused on portraying their close liaison.