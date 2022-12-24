MANILA, Philippines—After a one-and-done season with University of the Philippines, Henry Galinato will try his luck in the pros.

Galinato expressed his interest in playing in the PBA.

“I’m going to entertain anything but I’d love to play in the PBA,” Galinato said after the Fighting Maroons lost to Ateneo, 75-68, in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball Finals.

“I don’t think I have fully shown my full potential so I’m really excited for the future,” he added.

The 6-foot-6 big man feels his short stint in the UAAP didn’t truly show what he’s capable of. He only averaged 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Maroons.

“I didn’t start the best, but I felt like throughout the whole season, I just needed confidence and encouragement from my teammates. Overall, I felt like I played pretty decently. I’m pretty happy,” he said.

Unlike Galinato, fellow graduating player Zavier Lucero is still undecided about his future.

Lucero, a huge factor in UP’s success the past two seasons, suffered an ACL injury in Game 2 of the finals.

