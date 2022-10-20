Thursday, October 20, 2022
Here’s Why You Still Can’t Use 5G In Your 5G Phone

By Srija Sengupta : 5G service is now accessible in several parts of India, but not everyone can use it for several reasons. The first is, of course, you need to have a 5G-compatible phone. People also need to be in an eligible city to experience 5G. The telecom companies like Jio and Airtel have rolled out 5G services in select cities on a trial basis because not all the cities are 5G-ready. A user also needs to make changes to the mobile network settings to enable 5G.

