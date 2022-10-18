High court dismisses Umar Khalid’s bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots case

By Srija Sengupta: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail of former JNU leader Umar Khalid in a case related to 2020 New Delhi riot case. The court said that the bail plea had no merit.



Khalid has been in custody for more than 2 years now as he was arrested on September 13, 2020 in a larger conspiracy case of Northeast Delhi riots.



A division bench of two judges – Justice Siddhart Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar pronounced the order. Earlier, on September 9, the court had reserved its order.



Khalid’s lawyer and senior advocate Trideep Pais had submitted that his client has been in custody for the last two years on the basis of baseless statements. Even after filing four charge sheets, the investigation is still going on. Also, pointing out that Khalid was not even present in Delhi when the riots started.



