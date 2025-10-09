Hong Kong’s Iconic Culinary Festival Returns This October

Hong Kong

Asia’s premier gastronomic event is back! From 23 to 26 October 2025, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will take centre stage at the Central Harbourfront, transforming the city’s most iconic waterfront venue into a four-day celebration of food, wine, and culture. For Indian travellers, it’s the perfect excuse for a festive-season getaway, combining Michelin-star dining, cultural experiences, and Hong Kong’s vibrant harbourfront energy.

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival returns 23-26 October 2025, showcasing Michelin-star dining and global flavours

Signature experiences are making a return, including the Grand Wine Pavilion – a curated showcase of global wines, and the Tasting Room an exclusive pop-up restaurant where world-renowned chefs collaborate on once-in-a-lifetime menus. From Bordeaux’s finest vintages to bold Asian flavours, visitors can savour the world’s best in one place.

Taste the Signatures

At the heart of the festival lies the Grand Wine Pavilion, a stunning showcase of a curated wine selection handpicked by renowned experts, including James Suckling, ensuring that every bottle is a must-try for true enthusiasts. Guests can embark on a journey through the iconic Grand Cru Class estates of the 1855 Bordeaux Classification, discover bold expressions from next-generation winemakers, and savour rare selections from outstanding producers. This year’s edition is extra special as it marks the 170th anniversary of the Bordeaux 1855 Classification, offering Indian wine lovers a chance to taste history.



Equally anticipated is the Tasting Room, an exclusive restaurant open only for the event, celebrating collaborations among world-renowned chefs. This limited-time dining experience features a premium menu, with each chef contributing a unique course. Available only in Hong Kong during the Wine & Dine Festival, the Tasting Room showcases an extraordinary blend of culinary talents, making it a true celebration of gastronomic artistry.

Celebrity Chefs Lineup

This year’s Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is set to shine with star power at Central Harbourfront. At the Tasting Room, guests will enjoy exclusive menus crafted by five acclaimed chefs: Chef Andrew Wong of London’s two-Michelin-starred A. Wong, Chef Cheung Yat Fung of Chao Shang Chao (Chaoyang), three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Beijing and Korean celebrity chef Jung Ji-sun of Tian Mi Mi featured in Netflix’s Culinary Class War. Joining them are Hong Kong’s own Chef Menex Cheung of China Tang and Chef Jayson Tang of one-Michelin-starred Man Ho Chinese Restaurant – JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, both celebrated for their refined Cantonese cuisine.

The star power continues at Gourmet Avenue, where award-winning restaurants and bars-recognized by the Michelin Guide and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, and often fully booked-come together under one roof. For four days only, festivalgoers can enjoy an exclusive culinary experience featuring signature dishes from chefs like Alvin Leung of two-Michelin-starred Bo Innovation, as well as Anne-Sophie Pic, the most Michelin-decorated female chef in the world and owner of the Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic in Hong Kong. For Indian travellers, it’s a rare chance to enjoy signature dishes by chefs whose restaurants are usually booked out months in advance – all in one buzzing waterfront festival.

Pairing Exploration

This year’s festival invites guests to explore exciting pairings. With a new self-guided pairing experience, attendees can experiment with varietals, each matched with complementary foods based on flavour profiles. This setup is ideal for discovering the perfect harmony between global flavours at their own pace, along with bold and unexpected combinations.

New Discovery

Beyond signature elements, the Wine & Dine Festival presents new opportunities for exploration. In addition to the classics such as Bordeaux, Italy, UK, Spain and Japan, this year guests can discover wines from the Czech Republic, Belgium, Norway, Austria and more. It further celebrates the rise of contemporary Chinese gastronomy, which is gaining international recognition and drawing connoisseurs from around the world.

Ready to taste, savour, and remix your palate From 23-26 October 2025, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival offers Indian travellers the chance to explore global flavours, discover new pairings, and celebrate the world’s finest culinary traditions – all on one vibrant harbourfront.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB’s missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong’s position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.