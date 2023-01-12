‘Honored’ Goldwin Monteverde pays tribute to Japan-bound Carl Tamayo

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde expressed his full support for Carl Tamayo’s decision to play in the professional ranks with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in Japan B.League.

Monteverde, who had been Tamayo’s coach since high school, took to Facebook on Thursday to wish the 6-foot-7 forward good luck on his first overseas stint.

“On behalf of the UPMBT coaching staff, we wish Carl the best on his journey in the B-league,” the UP coach wrote.

“Carl has been part of our lives since he was 13 and I can say he is really selfless, always putting the team before himself, showing great character both on and off the court. I am always amazed with his incredible determination, passion and his desire to always be the best version of himself for the team,” he added.

Tamayo played under Monteverde since he was in Adamson high school before following his coach at Nazareth School to finish his juniors basketball career with two championships in UAAP Season 81 and 82.

The 21-year-old big man and his coach stuck together in college basketball as they ended UP’s 36-year title drought with a dramatic Game 3 win to dethrone Ateneo and claim the Season 84 crown last May. But they settled for runner-up in Season 85 last December as the Blue Eagles dominated the Fighting Maroons in the winner-take-all.

Monteverde said he is honored to have mentored Season 84’s top rookie, who became a winner and two-time mythical team member.

“We thank Carl for being part of our historic journey as champions of season 84 and runner-up of season 85. I am honored to be his coach for many years,” he said.

The UP coach admitted that parting ways with Tamayo for the first time saddens him but he understands his decision and throws his full support on the next chapter of his longtime player’s career.

“We will definitely miss him during practices and games. I will miss his company because more than just my player, Carl is family,” Monteverde said. “His departure from the UP Fighting Maroons may not have been the ending we had all imagined, but his contributions here will definitely be remembered. While this move somehow saddens me, I trust his decision and I will always stand by him with [100 percent] support. Thank you to the UP community and to everyone giving their full support to Carl Tamayo, our Fighting Maroon [No.33].”

With Tamayo’s departure, the Fighting Maroons still have several holdovers led by reigning MVP Malick Diouf, James Spencer, JD Cagulangan, Harold Alarco, and the returning CJ Cansino.

