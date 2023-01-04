HP redefines its Dragonfly laptop lineup with new chips and other options

HP may not have revised its flagship Spectre series at CES 2023, but it has revealed a few other updates. Most notable is the HP Dragonfly Pro notebook and the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook.

The neatly-designed 14-inch Windows 11 version is all AMD, with Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon graphics from the resurgent Intel rival. With up to 16 hours of super-frugal battery life, Windows Hello and up to 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, this looks to be a superb everyday power portable.

The one disappointing area is in terms of weight, which clocks in around 1.6kg – a little heavier than we’d expect.

The Google Chromebook version has a 12th generation Intel Core i5 under the hood, teamed with 16GB of memory and 256GB of speedy MVMe storage – quiet the compelling package. HP hasn’t skimped on the ports either; there are four USB4 ports here, also compatible with Thunderbolt 4. Battery life is cited as ‘all day’, nothing more specific than that. You can fast charge it to 50% in 30 minutes though, which is ideal for schools and other heavy Chromebook users.

There are a few other core laptop launches from HP including 14 and 15.6in screen sizes that are available in various versions from 12th gen Intel Core i3 right up to 13th gen Core i7 as well as AMD Ryzen. They both come with a large variety of memory and storage options. There’s also an Eco version of the Intel model that comes with fully sustainable materials and water-based paints.

Finally, HP has announced 23.8 (so 24) and 27in all-in-one PCs that again debut in AMD Ryzen (and even Athlon) variants as well as Intel Core.

All pricing is to be confirmed.