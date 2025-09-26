Huawei Unveils Vision for Submarine-Terrestrial Synergy, Optical-Intelligent Orchestration

Huawei introduced its vision for Submarine-Terrestrial Synergy, Optical-Intelligent Orchestration. Making its debut at the premiere submarine communications gathering, Submarine Networks World 2025 in Singapore, the company showcased an innovative solution and flagship products designed to enable integration and efficient synergy between submarine and terrestrial networks.

Huawei’s exhibition booth at Submarine Networks World 2025 in Singapore

Huaweis strategy aims to transcend the traditional siloed approach to submarine and terrestrial networks construction, where resources are isolated and interoperability is limited. By enabling cross-domain visualized management of network resources, cross-domain coordinated scheduling and protection of services, and intelligent O&M, Huaweis approach efficiently delivers communications services with ultra-high bandwidth, high reliability, and agility.

Huawei showcased the industrys first DC-oriented 100T submarine-terrestrial integrated platform, the OptiX OSN 9800 K series. Engineered to meet the growing demand for massive cross-domain data transmission, the platform offers:

Integrated architecture: One unified platform for submarine and terrestrial networks. Ultra-large capacity: Service processing capabilities of 4T per slot, up to 100T+ per chassis, and 96T per fiber Ultra-high energy efficiency: High integration reduces per-bit power consumption to 0.1 W/Gbit, 65% lower than the industry average. Ultra-strong intelligence: Supporting intelligent O&M through digital twins, replacing reactive responses with proactive operations and boosting efficiency by 40%.

In addition, Huawei presented its latest 1.6T board designed for submarine SLTE, featuring adjustable rates from 300G to 1.6T and transmission distances up to 11,000 km, further improving the capacity and performance of submarine network.

Gavin Gu, President of Huaweis Optical Transmission Domain, said, “Huawei plans to build an integrated submarine-terrestrial network architecture featuring ultra-broadband, high reliability, agile and intelligence, so as to enable seamless transmission while significantly enhancing network O&M efficiency and service quality through intelligence.”

As global digitalization and intelligent transformation accelerate, the world continues to see rising demands for submarine network, as a key part of the global communications network. With 30 years of experience in optical transmission domain and strong innovation capabilities, Huawei is poised to inject fresh momentum into the submarine networks industry.