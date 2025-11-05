ICCPL Group Shines Big in 2025, Yet Again Emerges as One of the Most Awarded PR Firms

ICCPL Group, a large-sized Indian PR firm with a leadership position in sectors like Real Estate, Education, and Start-ups, has yet again become one of the most awarded PR & Marketing firms for the year 2025.

ICCPL Group, a large-sized Indian PR firm, shines big in 2025

Dushyant Sinha, the founder of ICCPL Group, recently won the coveted ‘Young Game Changers of Indian Realty 2025’ award in a glittering event held in New Delhi and organised by Outlook Magazine. This recognition came just three weeks after he received the ‘Gems of Delhi’ award from Times Network for his contribution to India’s PR & Communications sector.

Since its inception in 2011, ICCPL has always been one of the most reputed and influential PR firms, focusing on select sectors and building deep expertise within them. The group quickly rose to prominence for its sharp strategies, impactful campaigns, and client-first approach. Over the last 14+ years, ICCPL has become one of the most respected PR & communications conglomerates with diversified services spanning public relations (ICCPL PR), digital marketing (Digicomm), and creative design (Studio 360).

Adding another feather to its cap, ICCPL Group was recognised as one of the “Best Places to Work 2025” by HT Media, reaffirming its people-first culture and employee satisfaction at a time when work-life balance has become a global conversation.

“Every award is a reminder of the trust our clients place in us and the passion our teams bring every single day. What makes ICCPL special is not just the campaigns we create, but the consistency with which we deliver value, year after year. Our success story is built on relationships, innovation, and integrity,” exclaimed Dushyant Sinha, Founder & Managing Director, ICCPL Group, reflecting on the company’s journey.

The awards for the founder, the top management team, and for its subsidiaries have been coming in at higher numbers since 2024 itself. It all started when Dushyant Sinha won the respected Economic Times (ET) Business Leader award in October 2024 which was preceded by him getting featured amongst the top 8 emerging business leaders by leading English News Daily, Hindustan Times (HT Media) and was successfully succeeded by achieving a coveted feature by YourStory, a renowned platform to foster the growth of Indian startups up eco-system, in which Dushyant’s entrepreneurial abilities were much applauded.

The awards in 2025 didn’t just stop at him being honoured, but the company continued its winning streak by its CEO, Ambika Saxena, being honoured by Times Network for her contribution towards corporate CSR via ICCPL foundation, a non-profit venture run to help the underprivileged women and children. The foundation in post-pandemic times has done a major set of projects to help uplift the women’s health care and also create awareness for child autism.

On the business front, ICCPL’s Vice President (VP) for PR and operations, Parkhi Pasricha, was awarded ‘PR trailblazer of the Year’ under an initiative of AdGully & The PR Post, followed by ICCPL Group’s digital venture, Digicomm Marketing Services LLP, winning the ‘Best Digital Marketing’ award in 2025 for its innovative marketing campaigns. With such a glittering line-up of awards, ICCPL Group clearly has stood tall amongst the top large-sized PR firms and marketing agencies in India.

With such an impressive line-up of awards, ICCPL Group has once again reaffirmed its standing as one of the best large-sized PR firms in India—a benchmark for excellence, ethics, and innovation in integrated communication services.

About ICCPL Group

One of India’s leading large-sized PR firms, Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd (ICCPL) is recognised for its strategic thinking, creative storytelling, and dependable execution. Established in 2011, the company has provided complete marketing and communication solutions to over 500 clients, handling more than 3500 campaigns across varied sectors such as real estate, education, hospitality, and startups.

With a presence in 42 cities across India and at international locations such as Dubai, Singapore, and the UK, ICCPL, India’s top large-sized PR agency, has grown into a trusted communications partner for numerous top brands. The group’s estimated market worth, between USD 40–50 million, highlights its solid growth and expanding global influence in the PR and marketing space.

What goes into the making of ICCPL as one of the best PR agencies is its four key divisions, which have been key to its multi-faceted growth. The premier MARCOM division that comprises of its core verticals, PR (ICCPL PR), digital marketing (Digicomm), and creative design (Studio 360), has been delivering integrated marketing solutions that span reputation management, brand positioning, media relations, influencer engagement, and corporate communications. The Hospitality division, operating under the brand TWH Hospitality, manages hotels and cafés in Goa and is actively expanding into Punjab and Haryana, and is coming up with cafes under its banner. The Real Estate Investment division oversees ICCPL’s strategic property investments across India, which are later sold among a set of the company’s regular investors. The ICCPL Foundation, which drives the group’s CSR work, is a reflection of what the company stands for beyond business. Its efforts in healthcare, education, and general social work welfare are a reminder that growth has more meaning when it helps others move forward, too.

In its 14-year journey, ICCPL has been bestowed with over 75 awards, though the bigger achievement lies in the trust it has built with clients and partners. Widely regarded as one of the top PR firms in India, ICCPL enjoys a strong presence in Noida and NCR, where it is often the first choice for companies that value consistent media visibility and credible communication. With its foray into hospitality and real estate, the group has shown that its creative strength can adapt well beyond PR. The combination of innovation, long-term vision, and reliability continues to make ICCPL one of India’s most respected names in the communications business.