Being a school teacher Smt.Debasrii Chatterjii, giving training to herself and her students how to stand as model to inspire others. Before proving herself like a person to get followed her journey was not so good. Her advise to others to concentrate in aim only can give u success.

She also added there is no shortcut to life so explore each day of life as it will not come back again.

As a model working with us and Nari Shakti its her first work and she said that never it works like so smoothly. She wished us to help all others in a huge scale and she also promises to be a part of us to help others.