Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has launched Financial & Tax Literacy Drive as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

“Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has launched Financial & Tax Literacy Drive as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the presence of CA. Ravi Kr. Patwa, Chairman, EIRC of ICAI and other officers of the Institute.

This Financial & Tax Literacy Drive has been named वित्तीय ज्ञान ICAI का अभियान (Vitiyagyan ICAI ka Abhijan) to educate the Citizens of this country about various aspects of financial system, ways to manage personal finances, financial wellbeing and basic tax compliances and accounting thereby reducing the knowledge gap in the society.

A multilingual website in 12 languages-English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Urdu and Punjabi has been launched www.vitiyagyan.icai.org,

In this direction Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan under the Financial & Tax Literacy Drive of ICAI is being organized with the objective is to make Financial Awareness, Tax Compliance and Empowered India (Atamnirbhar Bharat)

Eastern India Regional Council of ICAI on 7th June 2022 has performed the following activities keeping up with the spirit of Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan

· Tree Plantation on World Environment Day on 5th June 2022 – Tree Plantation was done at ICAI Bhawan, Kasba where 100 saplings were planted in the premises. The programme was participated by the Office Bearers of EIRC among other members and students.

· Street Play (Nukkad Drama) propagating Financial & Tax Literacy among the Common Man – The Street play was organised to make the common man aware of the initiatives in the form of various schemes the Govt. is taking from time to time to address to the distress and providing relief to the common man

· Padhayatra – A padha yatra was organised in the adjoining areas of ICAI Bhawan, Russell Street where the participants holding plaques shouted slogans like “Beware of Digital Frauds”, “Don’t get trapped in Ponzi Schemes”, “Don’t Scam but Scan”, “Don’t share your OTP”, “Never share your CVV”, “Systematic Investment, Justified Savings” etc.

· Workshop involving the participation of various sections of the society specially the downtrodden and under-privileged. Awareness Programme involving Security Staff, House Keeping Staff, Street Hawkers and Taxi drivers.