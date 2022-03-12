INTCON EXPO to organize first ever B2B Meet in Kolkata

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

INTCON EXPO KOLKATA 2022, Kolkata’s first B2B meet to promote strategic connections between manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, dealers, solution providers and end-users will take place at Netaji Indoor Stadium for 4days (8th to 11th April 2022). The exibition is going to be organized by Big Day Production, founded by Pranab Chandra Dey and is a unique 4 day event (8th – 11th April) that has been planned for the Building and Design sector.

In this context, Big Day Production organized a press conference to announce the launch of the upcoming event INTCON EXPO KOLKATA 2022, at Polo Flotel, where they spoke about Kolkata’s first B2B Meet and mentioned about the highlight of the event which is to encourage more women to join the male-dominated plumbing industry.

This interactive session was organized in association with Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) and Girl Power Empowerment (GPE Foundation) in the esteemed presence of Brand Ambassador, Mrs. Richa Sharma; Special Guest, Mr. Dulal Mukherjee; Advisory Core Committee Members Prof. Charanjit Singh Shah; Architect and Sub editor of GLITZ magazine and chief advisor of INTCON EXPO, Mr. Samiran Banik; Managing Director of Orion Pest Solutions, Mr. Prakash Sasidharan, other Advisory Core Committee Members Manish Kasat, Nipun Kothari, Naresh Kumar Singh (Editor Glitz Architecture & Interiors Magazine); Coordinator of INTCON EXPO all India, Ms. Sudeshna Ganguly.

Speaking on the occasion, special guest Mr. Dulal Mukherjee said, “Such exhibitions is an absolute necessity and they will help the Building and Designing industry immensely. It also gives awareness of new technologies that are available related to this sector.”

Addressing the media, Chief Advisor Samiran Banik said, “We hope that more people are encouraged to participate in such programs in future. Our objective is to bring about the necessary upliftment that empowers women to grow beyond the gender stereotype.”

Since 1999, Big Day Production have designed, produced and have been associated with various trade expos, seminars and conferences all over India. In spite of Covid challenges, they were able to successfully organize INTCON EXPO at Siliguri, Guwahati and Shillong. Now, the team is looking forward and are excited to present their current project INTCON EXPO KOLKATA 2022 and make it a grand success.