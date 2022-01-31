International Conference of CA Students in Kolkata nearly after a decade

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Almost after a decade, the International Conference of CA Students was inaugurated at

Kolkata, hosted by ITC Sonar on 29th & 30th January, 2022.

More than 6500 students attended the conference virtually from all across the country

and also from all major Asian International Accounting bodies.

The inaugural session was attended by CA Nihar N Jambusaria, President, ICAI, CA (Dr.) Debashis Mitra,

Vice President, ICAI, Chief Guest Mr. Vivek Gupta, MLA and Guest of Honour Mr. Maninder Singh, Former Indian

Cricketer.

President, ICAI, at the inaugural session, acknowledged the global presence of Accounting

Profession of ICAI and informed dynamics of the profession has also changed over a period

of time as the expectations of society and Government have substantially increased from

CAs.

The theme of this international conference was“Aim, Act, Achieve”. There were 6 Knowledge Sessions along with 4 Growth Sessions having prolific and

eminent speakers like BK Sister Shivani, Shri Gyanvatsal Swami, Ms. Jaya Kishori and Mr.

Aakash Gautam. The Knowledge sessions had total 24 paper presenters from

across the nation.