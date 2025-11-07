International Prosthetics & Orthotics Day 2025 Marked with Grand Celebration in New Delhi

Key Highlights:

National event hosted by OPAI – Delhi Chapter at Constitution Club of India

Hon’ble Minister emphasises Prosthetics and Orthotics as a core pillar of mainstream healthcare

DEPwD reiterates Government priority on assistive technology, accessibility and rehabilitation

Expert panel deliberates on strengthening P&O as a pathway to Universal Health Coverage

RCI accredited Continuing Rehabilitation Education session held and contributors felicitated

The Orthotics and Prosthetics Association of India (OPAI) – Delhi Chapter celebrated the International Prosthetics & Orthotics Day 2025 at the Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Professionals, experts, researchers, and students from across the country participated in the proceedings, emphasising the growing relevance of prosthetics and orthotics (P&O) in advancing inclusive healthcare and universal health coverage.

Hon’Ble Minster Shri Ravindra Indraraj Singh, Ms. Manpreet Kaur Nanda IAS, Shri Rajesh Das, Dr. M.C Dash, Pankaj Dwivedi, Suprava Dash, Priyanka Singh

Inaugurating the ceremony, Hon’ble Minister Shri Ravinder Inderjit Singh recognised the pivotal role of prosthetists and orthotists in nation-building. He stated that these professionals remain “an integral part of the mainstream healthcare ecosystem and not an afterthought.” He further stressed the Delhi Government’s commitment to strengthening inclusive health services and ensuring accessibility for all.

Addressing the participants, Ms. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, DEPwD, said that the Government of India continues to prioritise assistive technology, accessibility and rehabilitation as an essential part of health equity. She referred to prosthetists and orthotists as “the unsung heroes of inclusive growth” — who contribute not merely devices but dignity and independence.

The programme included panel deliberations and expert discussions on the theme “Prosthetics & Orthotics: A Pillar of Inclusive Healthcare and a Pathway to Universal Health Coverage”. Eminent speakers highlighted the importance of integrating P&O within national healthcare systems and policy frameworks.

President, OPAI Delhi Chapter, Shri Rajesh Das expressed that the day celebrates both professional excellence and the spirit of empowerment that allows persons with disabilities to rebuild identity, confidence, and capability. National President of OPAI, Dr M.C. Dash, echoed the vision of resilience, while Secretary OPAI, Dr Agendra Kumar, underscored that P&O practice transforms limitations into achievements, redefining lived experience through applied innovation.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and an RCI-accredited Continuing Rehabilitation Education session. Several industry partners and institutions were also felicitated for their contribution to strengthening India’s assistive technology landscape.