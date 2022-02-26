‘Intrigue Home’- the luxury bath and bed linen store launches in Kolkata

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Intrigue Home’, the one stop store for high-end luxury bed and bath linen, opens its door at 71, Chistopher Road in the city of joy.

Co-owners Vipul and Shruti Dugar at the store

With a vast range of options to choose from, this spacious Christopher Road address sports a multitude of bed spreads, bedsheets, towel product styles covering a vast range that starts from INR 2500 to INR 30,000.



Vipul Dugar and his wife Shruti Dugar co-owns ‘Intrigue Home’. Although this family have been in the home textile business for over 25 years now, Dugar family has a legacy in this business which was started by Vipul’s grandfather 150 years ago before independence, when he used to import cotton threads from Manchester and manufactured linens in India. But as a strong Gandhian, his grandfather stopped the business after Mahatma called for Swadeshi movement in India.25 years ago Vipul’s father and uncle started the business once again, after they saw a good demand in Calcutta for high quality, luxury bed & bath linen.

At the present moment being the leader in this field, Vipul and Shruti thought of launching this exclusive adress to cater to the needs of the customers when they are either buying their linen from abroad or from different cities.

‘Intrigue Home’ is catering to with avast range of Egyptian Cotton Sheets to high thread count, fine denier, embellished and accessorized Bed Spreads and attractive cushions/deco pillows to curate clients space with their own signature touch by trying to keep the look and feel of the store very open so whenever the customers steps in, they feel comfortable shopping.

The address have a multitude of options for gifting purposes and with curated personalised embroidery packed in themed boxes. One can also put in personalised customisation requests along with bulk orders suitable for any occasion.

Lopamudra Mandal, Former Miss Kolkata & Mrs. India IAB was overwhelmed and excited to introduce the brand ‘Intrigue Home’ to the vibrant city, Kolkata.