ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar are delivering its award-winning delicacies at the doorstep to celebrate this Republic Day

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

This Republic Day, ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar are all set to celebrate the joyous occasion by delivering its award-winning delicacies from Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels right at the doorstep of its customers through prominent food aggregator’s platform like Zomato, Swiggy and EazyDiner, where the offers are available at a special price of INR 1950 plus taxes for a meal for two, till 31st January 2022.

The meal from India’s finest East Asian restaurant, Pan Asian includes Vegetable Spring Rolls, Naan Thod, Wok tossed young potatoes with chili tamarind sauce, Mapo Tofu, Fresh bean curd and mushrooms with spicy chili paste and spring onion, Fish in three flavor Sauce served with Teppan yaki garlic fried rice and Wild Berry Pannacotta to name a few.

Peshawri brings an award winning menu of delicacies cooked in the traditional clay tandoor. The menu offers a wide choice of kebabs, vegetarian dishes, Indian breads and the famous Dal Bukhara. The meal selections Tandoori Aloo (Scooped potato stuffed with potato hash, raisins, cashew nuts, chopped green chilies and green coriander, skewered and roasted in the earthen oven) or Seekh Kebab (Tender lamb mince mixed with ginger, green chilies and coriander, spiced with Royal Cumin and saffron, skewered and grilled over charcoal fire) Dal Bukhara, a harmonious blend of black lentils, tomatoes, ginger and garlic simmered overnight on slow charcoal fire and finished with cream and served with a dollop of unsalted butter, Paneer Khurchan, Fresh cottage cheese batons, pan-fried with tomatoes, capsicum and tempered with mustard seeds, Murgh Khurchan, Tandoori chicken slivers pan-fried with tomatoes, onions lightly tossed with tomato and cashew gravy, Pudina Parantha, Gulab Jamun, reduced milk dumplings stuffed with pistachios and cardamom, deep fried and doused in sugar syrup.

Dum Pukht brings in the intense flavours and leisurely luxury of slow cooked food made from authentic recipes garnered from the royal kitchens of Awadh. The most delicately wrought qaliyas, quarmas and salans along with a delicious array of biryanis, pulaos and Indian breads, all cooked to perfection by the talented team of chefs. Delicacies like Kham Khatai (Delicately flavoured kebab of Green moong lentils, spiced with brown cardamom seeds, mace and cardamom, saffron and pan grilled in desi ghee.) Galouti Kebab (A delicate melt in mouth kebab of finely minced lamb, flavoured with cloves, cinnamon, saffron, pan grilled to perfection) Dal Dum Pukht (Arhar lentils cooked with yellow chilies, yoghurt and exotically tempered with caramelized garlic). Subz Biryani (Seasonal vegetables and Basmati rice cooked on Dum in a subtly flavoured vegetable stock, served with mirch baingan ka salan), Guncha-wa-Qeema Dum Pukht. Florets of cauliflower prepared with dices of capsicum and tomatoes, cooked in a smooth tomato and dry fenugreek gravy, Dum Pukht Biryani (Basmati rice simmered with lamb in mace, ittar and kewra, served with mirch baingan ka salan) to name a few as a part of the celebratory menu.

The menu comes with dietary indicators, enabling diners to pre-advice on allergy ingredients. Every experience has been designed mindfully with DNV Platinum Certified Hygiene & Safety protocols. The packaging has been thoughtfully planned after study of factors such as temperature, distance travelled, mode of transport, consumption techniques, re-heating norms and more. The food is packed in environment friendly corrugated paper boxes.

So, if there are plans for a gastronomical satisfaction this Republic Day, then ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar certainly deserve to be the best choices.