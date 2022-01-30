January 30, 2022

ITC Royal Bengal showcases Seasonal Menu- Shirsir Ritu khasa at its Royal Vega restaurant

3 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Based on the concept of eating fresh, seasonal produce, in complete harmony with nature, the Royal Vega restaurant of ITC Royal Bengal brings together a delightful offering of delectable vegetarian food from the magnificent royal kitchens of India. Guided by the precepts of Ayurveda, much of the cuisine on offer is attuned to the season, observing the ideal combination of tastes.

Indian gastronomic science Ayurveda includes what is probably the oldest and most visionary science in the world with some finest insights and discoveries into its ancient and well profound food wisdom.

The concept of the Royal Vegetarian Menu is manifested on three imperative factors. The first being the philosophy of taste or rasa, second being the food crop, vegetables, fruits and grains available round the year and finally followed by the Perennial availability of the fruits and vegetables according to the six seasons on the stretch of every two months in the Indian Calendar.The Indian sub-continent experiences six seasons and hence the food requirements are as per that particular season. With every two months (masa) commencing with magha, are the six seasons (ritu); sisira (cold and dewy), vasanta (spring), grisma (summer), varsa (monsoon) and hemanta (winter) successively.

The Shishir Ritu Menu on offer at Royal Vega restaurant of ITC Royal Bengal upto 14th March 2022, encompasses the restaurant’s multi-faceted vegetarian repertoire with delights like Kadali Kofta or raw banana marbles simmered in fresh tomato gravy delicately spiced with dry fenugreek, Gucchi Pudina crafted from fresh Himalayan morels and fresh mint and Shahiphal Sandesh or layered sandesh and seasonal fruits wrapped with rabri.

To exprience the Shishir Ritu Menu which is available as a set menu at INR 2250 plus taxes, alacarte portions are also available on request. Reservations are open for dinner from 7.30pm to 10 pm.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

Gaurav Tekriwal introduces High Speed Vedic Maths to the world

2 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘Dil Se’ one of the leading thrift store of the City Of Joy donates to charities

3 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

FIFA FIFPro World 11 is all set to felicitate the Best Footballer in the world

3 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kolkata News: Mini bus overturned at Dorina crossing, how did the fatal accident happen? See …

33 mins ago admin

Kolkata News: Mini bus overturned at Dorina crossing, how did the fatal accident happen? See …

35 mins ago admin

Firhad Hakim: ‘Please leave this state’, Firhad fires cannon at Governor

41 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update, Weather News – News18 Bangla

55 mins ago admin

Weather Update: Winter will intensify in next 48 hours, South Bengal including Kolkata will tremble

60 mins ago admin