ITC Royal Bengal showcases Seasonal Menu- Shirsir Ritu khasa at its Royal Vega restaurant

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Based on the concept of eating fresh, seasonal produce, in complete harmony with nature, the Royal Vega restaurant of ITC Royal Bengal brings together a delightful offering of delectable vegetarian food from the magnificent royal kitchens of India. Guided by the precepts of Ayurveda, much of the cuisine on offer is attuned to the season, observing the ideal combination of tastes.

Indian gastronomic science Ayurveda includes what is probably the oldest and most visionary science in the world with some finest insights and discoveries into its ancient and well profound food wisdom.

The concept of the Royal Vegetarian Menu is manifested on three imperative factors. The first being the philosophy of taste or rasa, second being the food crop, vegetables, fruits and grains available round the year and finally followed by the Perennial availability of the fruits and vegetables according to the six seasons on the stretch of every two months in the Indian Calendar.The Indian sub-continent experiences six seasons and hence the food requirements are as per that particular season. With every two months (masa) commencing with magha, are the six seasons (ritu); sisira (cold and dewy), vasanta (spring), grisma (summer), varsa (monsoon) and hemanta (winter) successively.

The Shishir Ritu Menu on offer at Royal Vega restaurant of ITC Royal Bengal upto 14th March 2022, encompasses the restaurant’s multi-faceted vegetarian repertoire with delights like Kadali Kofta or raw banana marbles simmered in fresh tomato gravy delicately spiced with dry fenugreek, Gucchi Pudina crafted from fresh Himalayan morels and fresh mint and Shahiphal Sandesh or layered sandesh and seasonal fruits wrapped with rabri.

To exprience the Shishir Ritu Menu which is available as a set menu at INR 2250 plus taxes, alacarte portions are also available on request. Reservations are open for dinner from 7.30pm to 10 pm.