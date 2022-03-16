ITC Royal Bengal’s Royal Vega offers Vasant Ritu Menu with a royal touch

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Royal Thali of Vasant Ritu Khasa

If you are a connoisseur of vegetarian food, then your certain destination will surely be ITC Royal Bengal’s Royal Vega. The royal kitchen of the restaurant is ready to welcome the guests for a grandeurous vegetarian repertoire, offering delectable vegetarian food which indulges into the seasonal menu – Vasant Ritu Khasa specially curated by Varun Mohan, Chef Culinaire, ITCRoyal Bengal.

Chef Culinaire Varun Mohan

Chef has blended emotion and perfection to the food that he has curated based on the concept of eating fresh seasonal produce in complete harmony with nature and created a magic, thus resembling the rich taste and aroma of the royal kitchens of India.

Interior of Royal Vega

Guided by the precepts of

Ayurveda, much of the cuisine on offer is attuned to the season, observing

the ideal combination of tastes.

The concept of the Royal Vegetarian Menu is manifested on three imperative

factors. The first being the philosophy of taste or rasa, second being the

food crop, vegetables, fruits and grains available round the year and

finally followed by the Perennial availability of the fruits and vegetables

according to the six seasons on the stretch of every two months in the

Indian Calendar.

The Indian sub-continent experiences six seasons and hence the food

requirements are as per that particular season. With every two months

(masa) commencing with magha, are the six seasons (ritu); sisira (cold and

dewy), vasanta (spring), grisma (summer), varsa (monsoon) and hemanta

(winter) successively.

Table with the Royal Menu

The Vasant Ritu Menu on offer till 14th May 2022, encompasses the

restaurant’s multi-faceted vegetarian repertoire with delights like Sarsapa Raita, freshly grounded mustard seeds with creamy curd sprinkled with roasted cumin will surely rejuvenate ones taste bud for the dishes to follow.



Mewa Paneer or stuffed rolled paneer and premium dry fruits slow cooked in a

gravy of poppy seeds, cashewnut and khoya, Hari mirch stambhita, gram flour batter fried green chilli stuffed with tangy potato mixture, Krishnatil alu, baby potatoes simmered in curd gravy, flavoured with whole kachei and dried mango, garnished with fresh coriander and roasted black sesame Kadali Badaam Kofta or green

bananas and almonds marbles simmered in onion and curd gravy finished with

timur, Dal soya makhana, fresh soya flavoured green moong split lentil cooked with fox nuts tempered with cumin and whole red chillies, Chakkai gateau, wheat gluten chunks tossed in tangy tomato gravy flavoured with crushed black pepper and Shatawari Maarmik or crisp green asparagus tips seasoned with nuts

and raisin , each dish with distinctive flavour and taste will not only satisfy ones taste buds but will also satisfy the mind and soul.

The main course perfectly complemented with yummy dessert like, Mewa halwa or premium dry fruits cooked in milk with golden raisin and almonds, flavoured with cardamom and pampore saffron served warm and Shahiphal Sandesh or layered sandesh and

season fresh fruits napped with rabri flavoured with cardamom, served cold, garnished with silver leaf and pistachio will take oneself to a heavenly ride.

The Vasant Ritu Menu is available as a set menu at INR 2250 plus taxes, ala

carte portions are available on request and are waiting to be tried and tasted to give a never before gastronomical experience.

Royal Vega is open for Dinner from 7:30 to 11 pm.