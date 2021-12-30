ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal is ready to celebrate New Year in spectacular style

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal offers during this festive season, an atmosphere of joyous celebration with one of a kind experience to greet the New Year that will last a lifetime with the meaningfully crafted special offers.

A delectable buffet featuring treats of the season on New Year’s Eve

Dinner– INR 2299 + applicable taxes per guest & New Year’s Day Brunch– INR

2499 + applicable taxes per guest at Eden Pavilion.

Welcome 2022 at Pan Asian with an exquisite feast featuring East Asian

specialties, celebratory beverages and foot-tapping live music by DJ Tabby

at INR 4999 + applicable taxes per guest on New Year’s eve & rejoice the

flavours of East Asia at the New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet at INR 2999 +

applicable taxes per guest.

Enjoy a surprising array of dishes handpicked from the royal kitchens of

Awadh with a meal for two at INR 4500 plus taxes at Dum Pukht.

Indulge in the robust flavours of the North West Frontier available on

A-la-Carte at Peshawri.

A spread of local, Indian and International delicacies at the buffet at

Grand Market Pavilion for New Year’s Eve Dinner – INR 3999 + applicable

taxes per guest, New Year’s Day Brunch– INR 2999 + applicable taxes per

guest & New Year’s Day Dinner– INR 2999 + applicable taxes per guest.

Welcome the New Year with DJ Kave & Percussionist at The Brass Room with

unlimited premium beverages & appetizers, antipasti and a delectable Italian dinner at Ottimo at INR 6999 + applicable taxes per guest on 31st

December, 2021.

Cherish the delectable vegetarian cuisine from the magnificent royal

kitchens of India at Royal Vega for New Year’s Eve Dinner ( Special set

menus ) at INR 2999 + applicable taxes per guest.

For those who wish to celebrate the joy at home, ITC Hotels F&B App &

Gourmet Couch (ITC Hotels pan India signature home delivery and takeaway

menu from its iconic cuisine brands) shall enable unique dining experiences

at home. “The Holiday Box” by Gourmet Couch are designed for joyous moments

filled with delightful selections, featuring signature menus. Ranging from feasts to pick and choose from to delectable sets of

curated set meals.

The Gourmet Bubble is yet another special offering for those wanting an

exclusive celebration at the hotel. In order to enable guests to host their

private parties, the all-inclusive ‘Gourmet Bubble’ for groups above 20

guests includes a private venue, a bespoke signature menu and an exclusive

service team for guests, all backed by heightened safety and hygiene

measures available for guests. The Gourmet Bubble is available to guests at Pan

Asian, Dum Pukht, Ottimo and Royal Vega restaurants of the two ITC properties.

So, to greet 2022 in style ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal are all set to welcome their guests offering a lifetime experience which will be cherished for long.