ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal is ready to celebrate New Year in spectacular style
By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti
ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal offers during this festive season, an atmosphere of joyous celebration with one of a kind experience to greet the New Year that will last a lifetime with the meaningfully crafted special offers.
A delectable buffet featuring treats of the season on New Year’s Eve
Dinner– INR 2299 + applicable taxes per guest & New Year’s Day Brunch– INR
2499 + applicable taxes per guest at Eden Pavilion.
Welcome 2022 at Pan Asian with an exquisite feast featuring East Asian
specialties, celebratory beverages and foot-tapping live music by DJ Tabby
at INR 4999 + applicable taxes per guest on New Year’s eve & rejoice the
flavours of East Asia at the New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet at INR 2999 +
applicable taxes per guest.
Enjoy a surprising array of dishes handpicked from the royal kitchens of
Awadh with a meal for two at INR 4500 plus taxes at Dum Pukht.
Indulge in the robust flavours of the North West Frontier available on
A-la-Carte at Peshawri.
A spread of local, Indian and International delicacies at the buffet at
Grand Market Pavilion for New Year’s Eve Dinner – INR 3999 + applicable
taxes per guest, New Year’s Day Brunch– INR 2999 + applicable taxes per
guest & New Year’s Day Dinner– INR 2999 + applicable taxes per guest.
Welcome the New Year with DJ Kave & Percussionist at The Brass Room with
unlimited premium beverages & appetizers, antipasti and a delectable Italian dinner at Ottimo at INR 6999 + applicable taxes per guest on 31st
December, 2021.
Cherish the delectable vegetarian cuisine from the magnificent royal
kitchens of India at Royal Vega for New Year’s Eve Dinner ( Special set
menus ) at INR 2999 + applicable taxes per guest.
For those who wish to celebrate the joy at home, ITC Hotels F&B App &
Gourmet Couch (ITC Hotels pan India signature home delivery and takeaway
menu from its iconic cuisine brands) shall enable unique dining experiences
at home. “The Holiday Box” by Gourmet Couch are designed for joyous moments
filled with delightful selections, featuring signature menus. Ranging from feasts to pick and choose from to delectable sets of
curated set meals.
The Gourmet Bubble is yet another special offering for those wanting an
exclusive celebration at the hotel. In order to enable guests to host their
private parties, the all-inclusive ‘Gourmet Bubble’ for groups above 20
guests includes a private venue, a bespoke signature menu and an exclusive
service team for guests, all backed by heightened safety and hygiene
measures available for guests. The Gourmet Bubble is available to guests at Pan
Asian, Dum Pukht, Ottimo and Royal Vega restaurants of the two ITC properties.
So, to greet 2022 in style ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal are all set to welcome their guests offering a lifetime experience which will be cherished for long.