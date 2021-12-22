ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal present the ‘Art of Celebration’ paying a tribute to the cultural heritage of Bengal.

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal is providing a platform to local artists as their Welcome Art Initiative, keeping with the ethos of Responsible luxury, which is a part of the initiative to help sustain the intrinsic flavor of the region.

ITC Sonar, pays tribute to the age-old sholapith craft of West Bengal.

Shola plant grows wild in the marshy waterbound

Sundarbans. Beneath its hard outer bark it has an inner core that is soft

and milky-white. This spongy, malleable and lustrous Shola is intricately

crafted into delicate figures, artefacts and ornaments.

Shola Christmas Tree at ITC Sonar is a

unique amalgamation of traditional hand-crafted shola in a contemporary

design. Snowflake alpona adorns the floor as a golden snowflake forms the

star atop the tree. Adding to the spirit of the region, traditionally woven

‘gamchas’ decorate the festive gift boxes beside the tree.

ITC Royal Bengal embraced the 19th century Dutch-Bengal style

of Patachitra art. Hand-painted by local artist Soumyadeep Roy, this tree

is a visualization of the traditional Nativity Scene, depicting the birth

of Jesus. Through vibrant colours and a dynamic style – this tree

illustrates people from across the world coming together to join in the

celebrations of this festive season.