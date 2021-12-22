December 22, 2021

ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal present the ‘Art of Celebration’ paying a tribute to the cultural heritage of Bengal.

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal is providing a platform to local artists as their Welcome Art Initiative, keeping with the ethos of Responsible luxury, which is a part of the initiative to help sustain the intrinsic flavor of the region.
ITC Sonar, pays tribute to the age-old sholapith craft of West Bengal.
Shola plant grows wild in the marshy waterbound
Sundarbans. Beneath its hard outer bark it has an inner core that is soft
and milky-white. This spongy, malleable and lustrous Shola is intricately
crafted into delicate figures, artefacts and ornaments.
Shola Christmas Tree at ITC Sonar is a
unique amalgamation of traditional hand-crafted shola in a contemporary
design. Snowflake alpona adorns the floor as a golden snowflake forms the
star atop the tree. Adding to the spirit of the region, traditionally woven
‘gamchas’ decorate the festive gift boxes beside the tree.

ITC Royal Bengal embraced the 19th century Dutch-Bengal style
of Patachitra art. Hand-painted by local artist Soumyadeep Roy, this tree
is a visualization of the traditional Nativity Scene, depicting the birth
of Jesus. Through vibrant colours and a dynamic style – this tree
illustrates people from across the world coming together to join in the
celebrations of this festive season.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

More Stories

Octa&Hammer launches all new Dimsum and Sushi menu at The India Story

2 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘My Name is Jaan’ returns on stage

5 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

FPAI’s member Israil Gurung gives Indian Football a new dimension

5 days ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Recognition of Durga Puja, colorful procession on city highways thanks to UNESCO, see

51 mins ago admin

The name of the new Mayor of Kolkata will be announced tomorrow Bangla News Video: New Mayor of Kolkata will be announced tomorrow | kolkata

60 mins ago admin

Non-partisan counting day grassroots? One like two winning candidates

1 hour ago admin

UNESCO recognizes Durgapujo in Kolkata, celebrates citizens in procession on the streets

2 hours ago admin

ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal present the ‘Art of Celebration’ paying a tribute to the cultural heritage of Bengal.

2 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti