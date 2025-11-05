Its Global Vision on Show, TVS Motor Company Makes a Stellar Debut at EICMA

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) – a global leader in two and three-wheeler manufacturing – has taken centrestage at EICMA 2025, making a landmark debut at the world’s largest two-wheeler exhibition. With a show floor commanding presence, TVS unveiled 6 new products across ICE and electric powertrains, advanced ride assist gear including AR based Heads-Up display helmets, a stunning new range of accessories, connected technology that enhances rider-machine connect and its roadmap for expansion in Europe.



Adjacent to the TVS pavilion, is the resurgent, “new” Norton range, built on timeless values of design, dynamism and detail, reimagined for a new generation of riders. Over the last five years, TVSM has invested £200 million in reviving the legendary brand – one built on 127 years of history, innovation and racing glory. Norton is now ready to redefine premium motorcycling!

TVSM’s product showcase at EICMA is headlined by (a) TVS Tangent RR Concept – a revolutionary supersport bike with a monocoque subframe (b) TVS eFX three o – the company’s most powerful electric motorcycle concept yet (c) TVS M1-S – the company’s first electric maxi scooter (d) TVS Apache RTX 300 – a new benchmark in the adventure tourer segment (e) TVS X – the born electric, lean, aerodynamic machine, packed with segment first innovations and (f) TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept – a revolutionary new concept for everyday urban sports motorcycles.

Commenting on TVSM’s maiden appearance at EICMA, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS is a business built over 100 years – a commitment to customer delight, quality and a focus on innovation and technology. Today, we are amongst the top global manufacturers of two-wheelers with a significant market share in over 50 countries. 35 percent of our revenues come from outside India. As TVSM debuts at EICMA, we underline our ambition to serve customers in Europe with passion, precision and pride. With the prowess of our existing portfolio, the six new unveils, the capability from our four centres of excellence in India, Indonesia, Bologna and UK and a new resurgent Norton, we are ready to write a new chapter.”

Drawing on decades of racing success and trusted by millions of riders, the new TVS Tangent RR Concept is the harbinger of a revolutionary super sport design that leverages over four decades of TVS Racing’s competitive track experience. Its monocoque subframe is crafted from intelligent composites that heightens its aerodynamics and boosts performance. The TVS Tangent RR Concept pushes the envelope delivering a combination of aggressive performance and class-leading features never before seen in India’s motorcycle landscape.

Joining the TVS Tangent RR Concept in the spotlight is the TVS eFX three o electric motorcycle concept that reimagines the electric motorcycle performance. Crafted for the modern urban rider its futuristic silhouette channels raw electric power through a design that is taut, minimalistic yet expressive, intelligent yet visceral. Building on the success of the TVS iQube, India’s largest selling EV, the TVS eFX three o has been engineered to set new benchmarks in street motorcycling underlining the company’s aspiration to not just match global benchmarks but surpass them.

Expanding the Track to Road Legacy: RTR HyprStunt Concept

Building on TVSM’s core track to road philosophy at EICMA 2025 is the TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept. This sharply styled, tech-forward urban sportsbike opens an entirely new segment in India, bridging everyday practicality with the heritage of TVS racing. For younger riders and city enthusiasts, it has been crafted for precision stunt riding and urban aggression – a bold mechanical expression that sets new benchmarks in lightweight, agile and urban ready riding dynamics.

Complementing these at EICMA, is the recently launched TVS Apache RTX 300, which has opened new frontiers for adventure tourers. This marks the most significant expansion of the TVS Apache nameplate in its 20th year reinforcing its position as India’s gold standard for speed, excitement and reliability. The TVS Apache RTX 300 will hit the roads in Europe in Q1 2026.

Electric Innovation

Alongside its stars, TVSM also showcased the smart, advanced EV TVS X and TVS M1-S electric maxi scooter that are engineered for new-age global urban riders. Together, they reiterate TVS’s drive to create two-wheelers for any journey for any rider in any continent. The two EVs would be launched in Europe by the end of 2026.

At EICMA, TVS Motor has also unveiled the AR enabled Heads Up Display (HUD) Helmets in partnership with Swiss startup Aegis Rider. The Aegis Rider vision helmet keeps the rider’s focus on the road and uses spatial anchoring and AR technology to display vital information through a heads-up display with first of its kind patented technology. The AR display enhances situational awareness with real-time navigation, hazard alerts, and call notifications without distracting the rider – marking a quantum leap in enhancing riding experience and smart connectivity.

Among the connected technologies that enhance the rider-machine compatibility, TVSM has displayed the integration of Android Auto with the TVS X console, powered by TVS SmartXonnect. This connectivity suite offers riders effortless wireless pairing, smart navigation, hands-free calling, and entertainment via Google Assistant, perfectly blending the demands of modern urban life with seamless mobility. Also on display, is the TVS iQube integrated to Smartwatch, redefining the way riders connect with their vehicles. This integration connects the TVS iQube electric scooter with a special edition smartwatch, to provide real-time access to critical updates, including vehicle status, battery insights, tyre pressure, and safety alerts, along with a plethora of native watch features.

TVS Motor Company’s expansive lineup at EICMA 2025 also features a broad spectrum of market-leading products that underscore the company’s unmatched ability to serve every rider segment. This includes the TVS Jupiter, the TVS NTORQ, the TVS Raider and the TVS TVS iQube. TVSM’s flagship mid-size sportsbikes – the fully faired TVS Apache RR 310 and the naked street sportbike TVS Apache RTR 310 – along with a limited-edition carbon fiber variant of the TVS Apache RR 310 and a Build-to-Order customized TVS Apache RTR 310 variant are also on display. TVSM has showcased two versions of the TVS Ronin roadster – one standard and another dressed with a full accessory kit – catering to lovers of neo-retro styling. Two elegant and technologically advanced e-bikes are also drawing plentiful attention.

Also, on show is TVSM’s extensive range of premium merchandise and accessories reflecting its racing heritage and lifestyle appeal. The lineup features high-quality helmets, riding gear, hydration backpacks, Bluetooth intercoms, and lifestyle apparel including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, and leather jackets.

TVS Motor Company’s debut at EICMA not only sets the pace for the global two-wheeler industry, it stands as a celebration of India’s sporting, engineering, and electric mobility talent—proven by the expanding might and success of the Apache nameplate and building on its pioneering success in EVs.



TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS e-bike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.