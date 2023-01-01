Jaguar’s Triple Crown potential evident in CSF triumph

Tipped as one of the colts to watch in this year’s Triple Crown series, Jaguar on Saturday ended 2022 in a smashing note by ruling the P1 million Cool Summer Farm (CSF) Juvenile Stakes at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.
Handled brilliantly by ace Ferdinand Raquel, the Dance City out of Delta Gold progeny zipped past the fading Secretary in the run for home for the first big stakes win of his career, clocking one-minute and 25.6 seconds for 1,400 meters. The win was worth P600,000 for the connections of the top pick Jaguar, but more importantly, it showed his true potential as he is being geared up for a Triple Crown stint in another busy year for Philippine horseracing.
Secretary, sent off as the far second choice, settled for the P225,000 second-placer’s prize, with Gintong Hari finishing third.
The year’s last racing day grossed more than P21-million, translating to prizes of more than P200,000 to the winning connections. —Musong R. Castillo INQ
