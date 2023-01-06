James Yap returns to PBA on one-conference contract with Rain or Shine

James Yap is set to make his PBA return in the season-ending Governors’ Cup after signing a one-conference deal with Rain or Shine.

Rain or Shine made the announcement on Friday through its social media accounts, posting a picture of Yap being joined by team governor Mamerto Mondragon and assistant team manager Jireh Ibanes.

The team also said that Rain or Shine offered a one-year contract but the 40-year-old chose a shorter pact due to his commitments as San Juan City councilor.

“Yap says he will do his best to balance basketball and public service,” Rain or Shine said.

Yap has not played since the 2021 Philippine Cup when he averaged 7.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in seven appearances.

Rain or Shine allowed Yap to take a break after that conference to allow him to focus on what turned out to be a successful political campaign.

He appeared in a handful of Rain or Shine games in the Commissioner’s Cup and has taken part in preparation for the third conference slated to open this month.

It will be the first time that Yap will be under coach Yeng Guiao in the PBA ranks after playing for the temperamental mentor with the national team in the 2009 Fiba Asia Championship and 2018 Asian Games.

His experience is expected to be a valuable help to a young-laden squad that is coming off a quarterfinal showing in Guiao’s first conference since returning to the Elasto Painters camp.

