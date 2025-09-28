Jockey Expands Women’s Innerwear Category with the Launch of New Collection as Part of ‘Designed to Disappear’ Campaign

Page Industries Ltd., the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA), introduces their new women’s innerwear collection crafted with cutting-edge bonding technology to deliver a next to skin fit and unrivaled comfort of luxury and seamlessness. As part of the ‘Designed to Disappear’ campaign, the new collection is more than just innerwear as it becomes a seamless extension of every woman; crafted to support, empower, and disappear beneath clothing, letting her take center stage.

Jockey launches new women’s innerwear collection as part of the ‘Designed to Disappear’ campaign

Engineered with advanced bonding technology, this collection of bras and shapewear delivers invisible comfort for all-day wear. The range features versatile styles such as T-shirt bra, strapless bra, and lounge bras, crafted to meet the needs of today’s women for every occasion. Each piece combines subtle shaping with supportive fits in new age neutral color palette. The shapewear collection features targeted compression with a sleek, smooth finish that eliminates lines and ride-ups. This collection of bonded bras and shapewear are perfect for everyday confidence and festive celebrations alike.

“Designed for the modern woman who refuses to compromise on comfort or style, this collection brings together innovation, precision, and ease like never before,” said Nihal Rajan, CMO of Jockey India. “We believe that true luxury is defined by how a garment makes the wearer feel, beyond its visual appeal. Each piece in the collection is crafted with precision right from selection of fabric to fit and designed with bonding technology at its core. The products are made to feel effortless, so that it disappears into the day as naturally as it fits.”

As part of the ‘Designed to Disappear‘ campaign, Jockey is enhancing the retail experience with “Size Check” an in-store bra fitting service that helps women find their perfect size. This activation ensures every piece fit exactly as it should, delivering on Jockey India’s promise of making comfort effortless and innerwear truly personal.

The new collection is now available across Jockey Exclusive Brand Stores, leading multi-brand retail stores, and on www.jockey.in, with a focused rollout across key metro cities. To amplify the launch, Jockey India is activating a multi-platform campaign featuring high-impact films and stills, brought to life across digital, outdoor and in-store media. The campaign will also see widespread engagement through influencer collaborations, targeted content across various digital platforms, reinforcing the message of seamless comfort and empowering elegance under the ‘Designed to Disappear’ narrative.

YouTube link of the campaign: www.youtube.com/watchv=QZJuRROGlR8

About Page Industries Limited

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for the manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

Jockey is the company’s flagship brand and a market leader in the premium innerwear and leisure wear category. The brand is distributed in 2,852+ cities & towns and available in 113,715+ Multi Brand Outlets, 1,144+ Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) with extensive presence in 3,026+ Large Format Stores, as also online. Speedo brand is available in 1,074+ stores, 28+ EBOs and 10+ Large Format Stores, spread across 90+ cities.

For further information, please visit www.jockey.in