Jordan Clarkson praises Lauri Markkanen’s ‘crazy’ growth this season

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson was all praise for Lauri Markkanen, who has emerged as the Utah Jazz go-to player of their revamped line-up in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Markkanen was one of the biggest surprises this season, posting all-star caliber numbers of 24.5 points on 52.4 percent shooting from the field, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 41 games.

The nine-year veteran Clarkson lauded the vast improvement of the Finnish forward, who was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers with Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, and a couple of draft picks to the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.

“I think he’s been great. He’s been super efficient, scoring all over the floor. He’s been our anchor for us offensively on that end. Knowing what we’ve been getting from him every night when he plays on that side of the ball, his growth this season is crazy,” said Clarkson during his virtual media availability with Philippine media on Friday.

The 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year knew that the 7-foot big man would flourish on their team after he witnessed how Markkanen carried the cudgels of Finland in the 2022 Fiba EuroBasket in Czech Republic last September when it reached the quarterfinals only to be eliminated by eventual champion Spain.

Clarkson added that others believed that Markkanen won’t be able to carry his stellar play to the NBA. But the 25-year-old player proved his doubters wrong as he has been propelling Utah.

“I think we have kinda seen it this summer,” he said. “A lot of people were like, you know, will he be able to do it in the league? I think he’s showing around the world he’s really talented.”

Markkanen haunted his former team last January 10, posting 25 points and 16 rebounds as Utah took down Cleveland, 116-114, where Clarkson also shone with five three-pointers to finish with 32 points, six boards, and four assists to beat his ex-teammate, Mitchell.

Clarkson is happy with the development of Markkanen, believing he also deserves to be an All-Star. But their main goal is to lift Utah to the playoffs as they currently hold the eight seed in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record.

“He’s an all-star, a top guy in this league that can really score the ball, make plays and get rebounds. He just continues to make steps [toward] what his ceiling is gonna be. He’s just showing everybody what he is now,” he said.

